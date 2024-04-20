STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2
Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds.
3: Conor McKendry picks the ball up in space but his attempt from 25 yards sails harmlessly over the crossbar.
19: A great cross by Jay Boyd is held up at the back post for Stewart Nixon but his header is deflected wide by Lyndon Kane.
20: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1 (Larmour)
A corner-kick isn’t cleared by Coleraine and Daniel Larmour finishes with a composed finish.
29: The ball is worked inside to Coleraine winger Senan Devine who has a strike at the near post gathered by Johnny Tuffey.
30: Good work by another Coleraine teenager Alfie Gaston results in Lyndon Kane having a header saved.
43: Penalty to Crusaders as Adam Lecky is brought down inside the box by Kane with referee Lee Tavinder pointing to the spot.
44: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2 (Forsythe)
Forsythe makes no mistake as he comfortably dispatches from 12 yards.
H-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2
48: McKendry has a free-kick turned around the post by Tuffey as Dean Jarvis heads wide from the resulting corner-kick.
74: A snapshot by McGonigle from a corner-kick is off target as Crusaders clear their lines.
86: Tuffey tips Glackin’s dangerous cross over the crossbar for a Coleraine corner-kick.
87: A great save by Brown to deny Stewart Nixon’s header from Ross Clarke’s cross.
F-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry, Lowry (A. Jarvis ‘60 mins) [A. Scott ‘81 mins], Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin, McGonigle, Devine (J. Scott ‘60 mins), Gaston (Lynch ‘60 mins).
Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Shevlin, Tejada.
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy (Maguire ‘90 mins), Lecky (Barr ‘71 mins), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Boyd (Owens ‘71 mins).
Subs Not Used: Kerr (GK), Joshua, Donnelly, James.
Referee: Lee Tavinder
