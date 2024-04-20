STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

Crusaders clinched 4th spot in the Sports Direct Premiership as two first-half goals saw off the challenge of Coleraine.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 20th Apr 2024, 16:55 BST
Daniel Larmour celebrates his goal for Crusaders in the match at the Coleraine ShowgroundsDaniel Larmour celebrates his goal for Crusaders in the match at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Daniel Larmour celebrates his goal for Crusaders in the match at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds.

3: Conor McKendry picks the ball up in space but his attempt from 25 yards sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

19: A great cross by Jay Boyd is held up at the back post for Stewart Nixon but his header is deflected wide by Lyndon Kane.

20: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1 (Larmour)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A corner-kick isn’t cleared by Coleraine and Daniel Larmour finishes with a composed finish.

29: The ball is worked inside to Coleraine winger Senan Devine who has a strike at the near post gathered by Johnny Tuffey.

30: Good work by another Coleraine teenager Alfie Gaston results in Lyndon Kane having a header saved.

43: Penalty to Crusaders as Adam Lecky is brought down inside the box by Kane with referee Lee Tavinder pointing to the spot.

44: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2 (Forsythe)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forsythe makes no mistake as he comfortably dispatches from 12 yards.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

48: McKendry has a free-kick turned around the post by Tuffey as Dean Jarvis heads wide from the resulting corner-kick.

74: A snapshot by McGonigle from a corner-kick is off target as Crusaders clear their lines.

86: Tuffey tips Glackin’s dangerous cross over the crossbar for a Coleraine corner-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

87: A great save by Brown to deny Stewart Nixon’s header from Ross Clarke’s cross.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry, Lowry (A. Jarvis ‘60 mins) [A. Scott ‘81 mins], Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin, McGonigle, Devine (J. Scott ‘60 mins), Gaston (Lynch ‘60 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Shevlin, Tejada.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy (Maguire ‘90 mins), Lecky (Barr ‘71 mins), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Boyd (Owens ‘71 mins).

Subs Not Used: Kerr (GK), Joshua, Donnelly, James.

Referee: Lee Tavinder

Related topics:Coleraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.