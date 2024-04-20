Daniel Larmour celebrates his goal for Crusaders in the match at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds.

3: Conor McKendry picks the ball up in space but his attempt from 25 yards sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

19: A great cross by Jay Boyd is held up at the back post for Stewart Nixon but his header is deflected wide by Lyndon Kane.

20: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1 (Larmour)

A corner-kick isn’t cleared by Coleraine and Daniel Larmour finishes with a composed finish.

29: The ball is worked inside to Coleraine winger Senan Devine who has a strike at the near post gathered by Johnny Tuffey.

30: Good work by another Coleraine teenager Alfie Gaston results in Lyndon Kane having a header saved.

43: Penalty to Crusaders as Adam Lecky is brought down inside the box by Kane with referee Lee Tavinder pointing to the spot.

44: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2 (Forsythe)

Forsythe makes no mistake as he comfortably dispatches from 12 yards.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

48: McKendry has a free-kick turned around the post by Tuffey as Dean Jarvis heads wide from the resulting corner-kick.

74: A snapshot by McGonigle from a corner-kick is off target as Crusaders clear their lines.

86: Tuffey tips Glackin’s dangerous cross over the crossbar for a Coleraine corner-kick.

87: A great save by Brown to deny Stewart Nixon’s header from Ross Clarke’s cross.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry, Lowry (A. Jarvis ‘60 mins) [A. Scott ‘81 mins], Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin, McGonigle, Devine (J. Scott ‘60 mins), Gaston (Lynch ‘60 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Shevlin, Tejada.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy (Maguire ‘90 mins), Lecky (Barr ‘71 mins), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Boyd (Owens ‘71 mins).

Subs Not Used: Kerr (GK), Joshua, Donnelly, James.