Jacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Crusaders picked up a first win in four games as a goal in each half sealed a 2-0 victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.

5: Matthew Shevlin shows great strength to stave off the interest of Daniel Larmour but his low effort is saved.

10: Ross Clarke drags an effort wide for the visitors after cutting in from the right-hand side.

15: Jonny Tuffey makes a great save to deny Rhyss Campbell's strike.

24: Tuffey makes a good save down low to deny Connor Murray's free-kick.

26: Kyle Spence's cross finds Shevlin but he fails to overly connect, with Tuffey making a comfortable save.

33: Big chance for Coleraine as Mal Smith's header inadvertently sends Shevlin through on goal but he's denied one-on-one by Tuffey.

35: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1 (Blaney)

Clarke’s free-kick is headed into the back of the net by Jacob Blaney.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1

53: Coleraine are denied by the crossbar as Murray’s strike from outside the box clips the woodwork.

57: Crusaders have a second goal disallowed for offside as Harry Jewitt-White’s celebrations are cut short.

59: A well-hit half volley by Dean Jarvis is palmed around the post by Tuffey.

63: The ball breaks to Glackin inside the box but his instinctive effort fails to land below the crossbar.

66: Coleraine’s frustrations grow yet again as Corey Smith cuts in from the left-hand side and rattles the post.

88: An attempted lob by Jewitt-White is easily gathered by Max Little.

90: Jordan Forsythe has a rasping effort tipped away by Little.

90: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2 (Jewitt-White)

Game, set and match for the visitors as Josh O’Connor counters forward and squares for Jewitt-White who taps into an empty net.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

COLERAINE: Brown (Little ‘20 mins), Kane, Jarvis, Stewart, Campbell (McGonigle ‘82 mins), Shevlin, Murray (McClintock ‘82 mins), Spence (Smith ‘63 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Doherty.

Subs Not Used: P. Burns, Tejada, Devine.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Lowry, Blaney, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Offord (Jewitt-White ‘54 mins), Larmour, Smith, Clarke, Nixon, Frankin (O’Connor ‘72 mins)

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Callacher, Williamson, Owens, Barr.