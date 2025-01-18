STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:57 BST
Jacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders at the Coleraine ShowgroundsJacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Jacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Crusaders picked up a first win in four games as a goal in each half sealed a 2-0 victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.

5: Matthew Shevlin shows great strength to stave off the interest of Daniel Larmour but his low effort is saved.

10: Ross Clarke drags an effort wide for the visitors after cutting in from the right-hand side.

15: Jonny Tuffey makes a great save to deny Rhyss Campbell's strike.

24: Tuffey makes a good save down low to deny Connor Murray's free-kick.

26: Kyle Spence's cross finds Shevlin but he fails to overly connect, with Tuffey making a comfortable save.

33: Big chance for Coleraine as Mal Smith's header inadvertently sends Shevlin through on goal but he's denied one-on-one by Tuffey.

35: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1 (Blaney)

Clarke’s free-kick is headed into the back of the net by Jacob Blaney.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 1

53: Coleraine are denied by the crossbar as Murray’s strike from outside the box clips the woodwork.

57: Crusaders have a second goal disallowed for offside as Harry Jewitt-White’s celebrations are cut short.

59: A well-hit half volley by Dean Jarvis is palmed around the post by Tuffey.

63: The ball breaks to Glackin inside the box but his instinctive effort fails to land below the crossbar.

66: Coleraine’s frustrations grow yet again as Corey Smith cuts in from the left-hand side and rattles the post.

88: An attempted lob by Jewitt-White is easily gathered by Max Little.

90: Jordan Forsythe has a rasping effort tipped away by Little.

90: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2 (Jewitt-White)

Game, set and match for the visitors as Josh O’Connor counters forward and squares for Jewitt-White who taps into an empty net.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 2

COLERAINE: Brown (Little ‘20 mins), Kane, Jarvis, Stewart, Campbell (McGonigle ‘82 mins), Shevlin, Murray (McClintock ‘82 mins), Spence (Smith ‘63 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Doherty.

Subs Not Used: P. Burns, Tejada, Devine.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Lowry, Blaney, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Offord (Jewitt-White ‘54 mins), Larmour, Smith, Clarke, Nixon, Frankin (O’Connor ‘72 mins)

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Callacher, Williamson, Owens, Barr.

Referee: Ian McNabb

