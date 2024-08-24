STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 0 Glenavon 2

By Johnny McNabb
Published 24th Aug 2024, 16:52 BST
Glenavon picked up their first points of the season as goals either side of half-time give the Lurgan Blues a victory at The Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

2: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Glenavon 1 (McDaid)

What a start for the visitors. A cross by Len O’Sullivan is cleared as far as Niall Quinn who has a strike directed into the net by David McDaid.

Keith Ward celebrates netting his second goal for Glenavon at the Coleraine ShowgroundsKeith Ward celebrates netting his second goal for Glenavon at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Keith Ward celebrates netting his second goal for Glenavon at the Coleraine Showgrounds

7: A sliced clearance by Coleraine stopper Rory Brown lands at the feet of Matthew Snoddy who hits a 30 yard effort wide.

12: First opportunity for the Bannsiders as Jack Scott’s corner kick is headed towards goal by Cameron Stewart but he’s denied by the outstretched arm of Gareth Deane.

13: Deane is called into action yet again to tip Scott’s attempted cross over the bar.

30: A stunning save by Deane denies Coleraine an equaliser as the stopper tips away Mackenzie Carse’s low effort from Jamie McGonigle’s cut back.

39: Brown is forced into another save as the ‘keeper dives low to deny James Doona after he was picked out by Quinn.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Glenavon 1

49: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Glenavon 2 (Ward)

A clinical second for the visitors as Lyndon Kane’s mis-placed pass is punished by Keith Ward.

54: A corner kick for Coleraine is headed wide by Dean Jarvis.

59: Campbell's strike is partially blocked by Jarvis with the ball going into the gloves of Brown.

60: Glenavon threaten on the counter as Ward picks out David Toure and his shot just goes over the bar.

70: Big chance for the Lurgan Blues to seal the deal as Ward’s corner finds Campbell who has a header saved, with Barney McKeown firing the rebound over.

85: Deane dives to his left to tip Dylan Boyle’s strike away from goal.

90: Ciaron Harkin sends a free-kick from the edge of the area over the crossbar.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Glenavon 2

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart, Campbell, Scott (McLaughlin '58 mins), Spence (Gaston '68 mins), Carse (Harkin '68 mins), McClelland, McGonigle.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Kelly, Devine, Burns.

GLENAVON: Deane, O'Sullivan, Marshall (Toure '34 mins), Snoddy, McDaid (O’Connor ‘72 mins), Campbell, Quinn (Doran '66 mins), Doona, Lynch, McKeown, Ward (Carroll ‘72 mins).

Subs Not Used: Byrne (GK), Atherton, Wilson.

Referee: Ross Dunlop

