Glenavon picked up their first points of the season as goals either side of half-time give the Lurgan Blues a victory at The Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

2: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Glenavon 1 (McDaid)

What a start for the visitors. A cross by Len O’Sullivan is cleared as far as Niall Quinn who has a strike directed into the net by David McDaid.

Keith Ward celebrates netting his second goal for Glenavon at the Coleraine Showgrounds

7: A sliced clearance by Coleraine stopper Rory Brown lands at the feet of Matthew Snoddy who hits a 30 yard effort wide.

12: First opportunity for the Bannsiders as Jack Scott’s corner kick is headed towards goal by Cameron Stewart but he’s denied by the outstretched arm of Gareth Deane.

13: Deane is called into action yet again to tip Scott’s attempted cross over the bar.

30: A stunning save by Deane denies Coleraine an equaliser as the stopper tips away Mackenzie Carse’s low effort from Jamie McGonigle’s cut back.

39: Brown is forced into another save as the ‘keeper dives low to deny James Doona after he was picked out by Quinn.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Glenavon 1

49: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Glenavon 2 (Ward)

A clinical second for the visitors as Lyndon Kane’s mis-placed pass is punished by Keith Ward.

54: A corner kick for Coleraine is headed wide by Dean Jarvis.

59: Campbell's strike is partially blocked by Jarvis with the ball going into the gloves of Brown.

60: Glenavon threaten on the counter as Ward picks out David Toure and his shot just goes over the bar.

70: Big chance for the Lurgan Blues to seal the deal as Ward’s corner finds Campbell who has a header saved, with Barney McKeown firing the rebound over.

85: Deane dives to his left to tip Dylan Boyle’s strike away from goal.

90: Ciaron Harkin sends a free-kick from the edge of the area over the crossbar.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Glenavon 2

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart, Campbell, Scott (McLaughlin '58 mins), Spence (Gaston '68 mins), Carse (Harkin '68 mins), McClelland, McGonigle.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Kelly, Devine, Burns.

GLENAVON: Deane, O'Sullivan, Marshall (Toure '34 mins), Snoddy, McDaid (O’Connor ‘72 mins), Campbell, Quinn (Doran '66 mins), Doona, Lynch, McKeown, Ward (Carroll ‘72 mins).

Subs Not Used: Byrne (GK), Atherton, Wilson.