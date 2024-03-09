Action between Coleraine striker Jamie McGonigle and Larne midfielder Chris Gallagher at The Showgrounds

Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds:

12: A cracking delivery by Levi Ives is headed wide at the back post by Tomas Cosgrove.

29: The ball is worked to Andy Ryan inside the box but the Scotman’s strike from an acute angle is palmed away by Rory Brown.

31: A first change of the contest...but it’s in the middle as Jamie Robinson can no longer referee as Declan Hassan fills in.

37: First chance for Coleraine as Matthew Shevlin runs forward and finds Jamie Glackin but he’s denied by the legs of Rohan Ferguson.

42: The ball works itself to Ryan but his shot fails to land below the crossbar.

45: Ryan is yet again involved as the Larne striker lashes off target.

45: Another half chance for Larne but Aaron Donnelly’s run forward sees the defender blazing over the bar.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

47: A big chance for Tiernan Lynch’s side at the ball breaks to Ives inside the area but the wing-back blazes wide from an inviting position.

56: Coleraine go close as Glackin and Jamie McGonigle combine to find Shevlin who hits an instinctive shot over the bar.

60: Ro-Shaun Williams delivers the ball into the area and despite beating Lyndon Kane in the air, Ryan can’t keep his header below the bar.

67: Chance for Coleraine as a ball forward finds Glackin and his cut back is fired over the bar by McGonigle.

72: Coleraine threaten on the counter again as they retrieve possession which results in McKendry shooting wide.

77: A dangerous delivery by McKendry finds the head of Graham Kelly but he’s denied by Ferguson.

87: Big opportunity for Coleraine as Glackin picks out Shevlin with a sublime ball but the striker fires wide.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, Lowry, Shevlin, O’Donnell, Glackin, J. Scott, McGonigle (A. Scott ‘87 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McDaid, Lynch, Cole, Devine, Gaston.

LARNE: Ferguson, Donnelly, Bonis (O’Neill ‘80 mins), Ives, Bolger, Millar (Graham ‘80 mins), Cosgrove, Sloan (Orozco ‘60 mins), Gallagher, Ryan, Williams.

Subs Not Used: McAdams (GK), Kearns, Randall, Westendorf.