STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

Larne failed to stretch their advantage at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership to four points after being held to a 0-0 draw by Coleraine.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Mar 2024, 16:58 GMT
Action between Coleraine striker Jamie McGonigle and Larne midfielder Chris Gallagher at The ShowgroundsAction between Coleraine striker Jamie McGonigle and Larne midfielder Chris Gallagher at The Showgrounds
Action between Coleraine striker Jamie McGonigle and Larne midfielder Chris Gallagher at The Showgrounds

Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds:

12: A cracking delivery by Levi Ives is headed wide at the back post by Tomas Cosgrove.

29: The ball is worked to Andy Ryan inside the box but the Scotman’s strike from an acute angle is palmed away by Rory Brown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

31: A first change of the contest...but it’s in the middle as Jamie Robinson can no longer referee as Declan Hassan fills in.

37: First chance for Coleraine as Matthew Shevlin runs forward and finds Jamie Glackin but he’s denied by the legs of Rohan Ferguson.

42: The ball works itself to Ryan but his shot fails to land below the crossbar.

45: Ryan is yet again involved as the Larne striker lashes off target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

45: Another half chance for Larne but Aaron Donnelly’s run forward sees the defender blazing over the bar.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

47: A big chance for Tiernan Lynch’s side at the ball breaks to Ives inside the area but the wing-back blazes wide from an inviting position.

56: Coleraine go close as Glackin and Jamie McGonigle combine to find Shevlin who hits an instinctive shot over the bar.

60: Ro-Shaun Williams delivers the ball into the area and despite beating Lyndon Kane in the air, Ryan can’t keep his header below the bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

67: Chance for Coleraine as a ball forward finds Glackin and his cut back is fired over the bar by McGonigle.

72: Coleraine threaten on the counter again as they retrieve possession which results in McKendry shooting wide.

77: A dangerous delivery by McKendry finds the head of Graham Kelly but he’s denied by Ferguson.

87: Big opportunity for Coleraine as Glackin picks out Shevlin with a sublime ball but the striker fires wide.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, Lowry, Shevlin, O’Donnell, Glackin, J. Scott, McGonigle (A. Scott ‘87 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McDaid, Lynch, Cole, Devine, Gaston.

LARNE: Ferguson, Donnelly, Bonis (O’Neill ‘80 mins), Ives, Bolger, Millar (Graham ‘80 mins), Cosgrove, Sloan (Orozco ‘60 mins), Gallagher, Ryan, Williams.

Subs Not Used: McAdams (GK), Kearns, Randall, Westendorf.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Declan Hassan)

Related topics:ColeraineLarne