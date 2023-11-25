Carrick Rangers would hold firm to pick up a point from their contest against Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Dean Jarvis competes for an aerial challenge with Carrick Rangers striker Danny Purkis

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

4: GOAL - Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Reece Glendinning)

A postage stamp of a free-kick by Reece Glendinning finds the top corner beyond the reach of Gareth Deane.

7: An opportunity for the visitors as Ben Tilney’s cross is cleared as far as Kyle Cherry who sends an effort off target.

10: The first sight of goal for Coleraine as Conor McKendry’s cross from the right-hand side is just behind David McDaid who can’t divert his header on target.

15: A free-kick in an inviting position for the Bannsiders sees Josh Carson’s low effort being easily saved by Glendinning.

19: McKendry picks the ball up deep in Carrick territory, bursts forward and blazes over the crossbar.

27: McKendry again involved in the thick of the action as the winger has a goal bound effort deflected wide.

29: Coleraine produce good football yet again as Jamie Glackin and McKendry combine which sees the latter firing a half volley wide.

36: Andrew Mitchell’s low strike from 25-yards is tipped around the post by Deane.

39: An incredible save by Deane keeps Coleraine one-goal behind as he makes an acrobatic save to tip Cameron Stewart’s header from a corner over the bar.

45: A low crisp effort from substitute Aaron Jarvis is palmed away by Glendinning.

45: Carrick spring a counter attack as Tilney hits inches wide of the near post.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 1

58: McKendry receives the ball following a lay-off from Andy Mitchell and his shot ripples the side netting.

59: Kieran Farren gets his head onto McKendry’s corner kick but the ball loops onto the top of the net.

66: Coleraine threaten as Lee Lynch sends Lee McLaughlin down the left-hand side but the attacker fires over the crossbar.

70: Oran Kearney’s side hit the post as Lyndon Kane’s cross takes a slice off Stewart and hits the post.

79: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (McDaid) Carrick Rangers 0

McKendry the architect as he lays the ball on a plate for McDaid to bury the opportunity from close range.

90: Coleraine have a goal disallowed for a foul as Mitchell is adjudged to have fouled a Carrick player before smashing home.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Carrick Rangers 1

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry, McDaid, Carson (A. Jarvis ‘38 mins), Farren, Lynch, Glackin, Wallace (Mitchell ‘46 mins), Devine (McLaughlin ‘46 mins)

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), O’Mahony, McCrudden, Gaston.

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Mitchell (Andrews ‘55 mins), Maciulaitis, MacKinnon, Crowe (Surgenor ‘80 mins), Cherry, Glendinning (Gordon ‘51 mins), Purkis (McGuckin ‘80 mins), Tilney.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Watson, Allen.