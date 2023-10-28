Sam Ashford would prove to be Cliftonville’s super-sub as the striker’s close-range finish edged out Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match:

5: The ball is cleared as far as Conor McKendry’s and his half volley hits the top of the crossbar.

16: McKendry goes close again as his attempt from 25 yards is palmed away by David Odumosu.

Ben Wilson celebrates his goal for Cliftonville during Saturday's game at The Showgrounds

27: A quick throw-in finds Joe Gormley but the talisman’s shot on the turn is over the bar.

40: The Bannsiders work the ball inside the box but Jamie Glackin’s near post drive is saved by Odumosu.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Cliftonville 0

57: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Cliftonville 1 (Wilson)

A superb cross on the right-hand side by Shea Kearney is emphatically finished by Ben Wilson.

67: Coleraine go in search of an equaliser as David McDaid slips in McKendry but his low effort is comfortably saved.

68: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (McKendry) Cliftonville 1

You don’t stop those as McKendry receives the ball inside the box, dummies a defender before rifling into the net via the crossbar.

75: McDaid and Glackin combine inside the box to find Andy Scott but the winger is denied by Odumosu.

78: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Cliftonville 2 (Ashford)

The Reds regain the lead as two substitutes link-up in the form of Stephen Mallon and Sam Ashford, allowing the latter to convert from close range.

86: Ronan Hale picks up on a loose ball and sends a half volley harmlessly over the crossbar.

90: Coleraine smash the crossbar through Josh Carson’s 25-yard free-kick.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Cliftonville 2

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, McDaid, Carson, Farren, Glackin, Wallace, Scott (Mitchell ‘81 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), A. Jarvis, Lynch, O'Mahony, McCrudden, McLaughlin.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Mallon '56 mins), Jordan (Lowe '56 mins), Doherty, Gormley (Ronan Hale '56 mins), Casey, Turner, Kearney, Wilson (Ashford ‘75 mins)

Subs Not Used: Gartside (GK), Kenny, Pepper.