Here’s a story of the match at the Ballycastle Road:

5: Early chance for Dungannon Swifts as Darren Cole is robbed in possession with Andy Mitchell unable to hit the target.

17: Josh Carson sends an effort from 25 yards harmlessly over the crossbar.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds

19: A long ball forward by Coleraine stopper Rory Brown finds Matthew Shevlin but his overhead kick lacks power as Declan Dunne holds the ball.

32: Coleraine are reduced to ten men as Stephen Lowry is dismissed for an off-the-ball incident involving Dungannon Swifts midfielder James Knowles.

45: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 0

Coleraine take the lead as a set-piece meets Matthew Shevlin who has an initial effort thwarted, with the striker then firing in the rebound.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

50: The visitors have a sight of goal as Kealan Dillon’s strike along the ground fizzes by the far post.

67: Penalty to Coleraine as Jamie McGonigle is brought down inside the box by Cathal McGinty.

68: Carson’s spot-kick is saved by Dunne as Coleraine are denied a second.

76: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Mitchell)

Adam Glenny’s cross from the left-hand side is on the money for former Coleraine striker Andy Mitchell to head home from close range.

81: Dillon has another strike from distance as it goes inches over Brown’s crossbar.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

COLERAINE: Brown, Kelly, McKendry (Lynch ‘79 mins), Lowry, Shevlin, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, McGonigle (A. Jarvis ‘79 mins), Cole, A. Scott.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McDaid, Wallace, Gaston, Tejada.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, J. Scott (Hegarty ‘71 mins), Curry, Knowles (Galvin ‘61 mins), Dillon (Campbell ‘81 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, McGinty (Barrowman ‘71 mins), Hutchinson (Moore ‘46 mins), Alves, Mitchell.

Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Taggert.