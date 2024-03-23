STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1
Here’s a story of the match at the Ballycastle Road:
5: Early chance for Dungannon Swifts as Darren Cole is robbed in possession with Andy Mitchell unable to hit the target.
17: Josh Carson sends an effort from 25 yards harmlessly over the crossbar.
19: A long ball forward by Coleraine stopper Rory Brown finds Matthew Shevlin but his overhead kick lacks power as Declan Dunne holds the ball.
32: Coleraine are reduced to ten men as Stephen Lowry is dismissed for an off-the-ball incident involving Dungannon Swifts midfielder James Knowles.
45: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 0
Coleraine take the lead as a set-piece meets Matthew Shevlin who has an initial effort thwarted, with the striker then firing in the rebound.
H-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0
50: The visitors have a sight of goal as Kealan Dillon’s strike along the ground fizzes by the far post.
67: Penalty to Coleraine as Jamie McGonigle is brought down inside the box by Cathal McGinty.
68: Carson’s spot-kick is saved by Dunne as Coleraine are denied a second.
76: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Mitchell)
Adam Glenny’s cross from the left-hand side is on the money for former Coleraine striker Andy Mitchell to head home from close range.
81: Dillon has another strike from distance as it goes inches over Brown’s crossbar.
F-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1
COLERAINE: Brown, Kelly, McKendry (Lynch ‘79 mins), Lowry, Shevlin, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, McGonigle (A. Jarvis ‘79 mins), Cole, A. Scott.
Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McDaid, Wallace, Gaston, Tejada.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, J. Scott (Hegarty ‘71 mins), Curry, Knowles (Galvin ‘61 mins), Dillon (Campbell ‘81 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, McGinty (Barrowman ‘71 mins), Hutchinson (Moore ‘46 mins), Alves, Mitchell.
Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Taggert.
Referee: Raymond Crangle