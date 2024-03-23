STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

Coleraine failed to mathematically secure their top-six status as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 16:56 GMT
Here’s a story of the match at the Ballycastle Road:

5: Early chance for Dungannon Swifts as Darren Cole is robbed in possession with Andy Mitchell unable to hit the target.

17: Josh Carson sends an effort from 25 yards harmlessly over the crossbar.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Dungannon Swifts at The ShowgroundsMatthew Shevlin celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds
19: A long ball forward by Coleraine stopper Rory Brown finds Matthew Shevlin but his overhead kick lacks power as Declan Dunne holds the ball.

32: Coleraine are reduced to ten men as Stephen Lowry is dismissed for an off-the-ball incident involving Dungannon Swifts midfielder James Knowles.

45: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 0

Coleraine take the lead as a set-piece meets Matthew Shevlin who has an initial effort thwarted, with the striker then firing in the rebound.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

50: The visitors have a sight of goal as Kealan Dillon’s strike along the ground fizzes by the far post.

67: Penalty to Coleraine as Jamie McGonigle is brought down inside the box by Cathal McGinty.

68: Carson’s spot-kick is saved by Dunne as Coleraine are denied a second.

76: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Mitchell)

Adam Glenny’s cross from the left-hand side is on the money for former Coleraine striker Andy Mitchell to head home from close range.

81: Dillon has another strike from distance as it goes inches over Brown’s crossbar.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

COLERAINE: Brown, Kelly, McKendry (Lynch ‘79 mins), Lowry, Shevlin, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, McGonigle (A. Jarvis ‘79 mins), Cole, A. Scott.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McDaid, Wallace, Gaston, Tejada.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, J. Scott (Hegarty ‘71 mins), Curry, Knowles (Galvin ‘61 mins), Dillon (Campbell ‘81 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, McGinty (Barrowman ‘71 mins), Hutchinson (Moore ‘46 mins), Alves, Mitchell.

Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Taggert.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

