STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3
Here’s the story of the match:
7: The first chance of the game lands the way of the holders as Connor Murray fires an effort harmlessly wide.
8: Coleraine threaten at the other end as Conor McKendry cuts in from the right-hand side but his shot fails to hit the target.
11: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Hamilton Academical 1 (Smith)
The Scottish side strike first blood as Coleraine lose the ball in midfield and Hamilton drive forward allowing Lewis Smith to find the back of the net.
24: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Lynch) Hamilton Academical 1
Coleraine get an equaliser as good hold-up play by Matthew Shevlin sees the striker laying the ball into the path of Lee Lynch who rolls the ball into the bottom corner.
27: Shevlin nearly goes from goal provider to goal scorer as his shot on the turn goes into the gloves of Jamie Smith.
45: As first-half stoppage time comes to an end, Hamilton have the final opportunity as Murray’s low effort goes inches wide of the far post.
H-T: Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 1
48: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 2 (Zanatta)
After scoring the first goal, Liam Smith lays the ball on the plate for Dario Zanatta to pounce from close range.
52: Opportunity for Coleraine as McKendry’s cross is just behind Shevlin and the striker does well to divert the ball towards goal but Smith is untroubled.
63: Close for Oran Kearney’s side again as Dean Jarvis’ cross takes a looping deflection and Jamie Smith somehow palms the ball away from goal.
77: Chance for Hamilton as referee Christopher Morrison plays a good advantage allowing substitute Kevin O’Hara to have a shot on goal that goes wide.
80: The hosts go close again as Glackin finds McKendry in space and the winger’s low effort is held by Lewis Smith.
81: Big chance for Coleraine as substitute Senan Devine centres the ball for Lyndon Kane who blazes over when unbalanced.
82: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3 (Barjonas)
The difference in finishing ability between the two sides as substitute Jamie Barjonas settles matters with a decisive finish.
90: A good pass by Dean Jarvis finds Glackin but the midfielder can only find the side netting.
F-T: Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3
COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, A. Jarvis (Devine ‘46 mins), McKendry, Shevlin, Carson, Lynch (McDaid ‘81 mins), Glackin, Cole.
Subs (not used): Deane (GK), Mitchell, Wallace, McCrudden, Harkin, Gaston, Tejada.
HAMILTON ACADEMICAL: J. Smith, Longridge, Kilday, Henderson (Tait ‘88 mins), Martin, Zanatta (O’Hara ‘64 mins), L. Smith (Hendrie ‘84 mins), Murray (Barjonas ‘64 mins), MacDonald, McGowan (O’Brien ‘64 mins), Tumilty.
Subs (not used): Fulton (GK), McGlynn, McGinn, Hewitt.
Referee: Christopher Morrison