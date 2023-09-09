News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3

Holders Hamilton show their ruthlessness in front of goal as they beat Coleraine in the first ever competitive game between the two sides
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:39 BST- 2 min read
Darren Cole pays close attention to Hamilton's Euan Henderson during the clash at The ShowgroundsDarren Cole pays close attention to Hamilton's Euan Henderson during the clash at The Showgrounds
Darren Cole pays close attention to Hamilton's Euan Henderson during the clash at The Showgrounds

Here’s the story of the match:

7: The first chance of the game lands the way of the holders as Connor Murray fires an effort harmlessly wide.

8: Coleraine threaten at the other end as Conor McKendry cuts in from the right-hand side but his shot fails to hit the target.

11: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Hamilton Academical 1 (Smith)

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scottish side strike first blood as Coleraine lose the ball in midfield and Hamilton drive forward allowing Lewis Smith to find the back of the net.

24: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Lynch) Hamilton Academical 1

Coleraine get an equaliser as good hold-up play by Matthew Shevlin sees the striker laying the ball into the path of Lee Lynch who rolls the ball into the bottom corner.

27: Shevlin nearly goes from goal provider to goal scorer as his shot on the turn goes into the gloves of Jamie Smith.

45: As first-half stoppage time comes to an end, Hamilton have the final opportunity as Murray’s low effort goes inches wide of the far post.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 1

48: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 2 (Zanatta)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After scoring the first goal, Liam Smith lays the ball on the plate for Dario Zanatta to pounce from close range.

52: Opportunity for Coleraine as McKendry’s cross is just behind Shevlin and the striker does well to divert the ball towards goal but Smith is untroubled.

63: Close for Oran Kearney’s side again as Dean Jarvis’ cross takes a looping deflection and Jamie Smith somehow palms the ball away from goal.

77: Chance for Hamilton as referee Christopher Morrison plays a good advantage allowing substitute Kevin O’Hara to have a shot on goal that goes wide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

80: The hosts go close again as Glackin finds McKendry in space and the winger’s low effort is held by Lewis Smith.

81: Big chance for Coleraine as substitute Senan Devine centres the ball for Lyndon Kane who blazes over when unbalanced.

82: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3 (Barjonas)

The difference in finishing ability between the two sides as substitute Jamie Barjonas settles matters with a decisive finish.

90: A good pass by Dean Jarvis finds Glackin but the midfielder can only find the side netting.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Hamilton Academical 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, A. Jarvis (Devine ‘46 mins), McKendry, Shevlin, Carson, Lynch (McDaid ‘81 mins), Glackin, Cole.

Subs (not used): Deane (GK), Mitchell, Wallace, McCrudden, Harkin, Gaston, Tejada.

HAMILTON ACADEMICAL: J. Smith, Longridge, Kilday, Henderson (Tait ‘88 mins), Martin, Zanatta (O’Hara ‘64 mins), L. Smith (Hendrie ‘84 mins), Murray (Barjonas ‘64 mins), MacDonald, McGowan (O’Brien ‘64 mins), Tumilty.

Subs (not used): Fulton (GK), McGlynn, McGinn, Hewitt.

Referee: Christopher Morrison

Related topics:ColeraineLewis Smith