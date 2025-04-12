Paul O'Neill celebrates his match-winning contribution at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Paul O’Neill’s second-half penalty helped Larne edge out Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.

2: A cross into the box by Dean Jarvis is flicked over the crossbar by Declan McManus.

6: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Larne 1 (Ryan)

One that the Bannsiders won’t want to see back as a defensive mishap by Max Little and Charles Dunne allows Andy Ryan to roll the ball into an empty net.

34: An effort from McManus lacks any power as Rohan Ferguson makes a comfortable save.

40: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (McManus) Larne 1

An equaliser for the hosts as Lyndon Kane’s pass is on a plate for McManus and the January arrival from The New Saints plants a finish beyond the dive of Ferguson.

44: Big opportunity for Gary Haveron’s men to regain the lead as Kyle McClelland misjudges the flight of the ball. This allows Paul O’Neill through and he squares for Ryan but he’s denied by the legs of Little.

45: Little to the rescue yet again for the home side as Ryan Nolan’s header is flicked goalwards by Shaun Want but the Scottish defender is denied by a fingertip save.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Larne 1

47: A ball releases Sean Graham but his lob sails beyond the far post for Larne.

69: A fizzing effort by Glackin is on target but Ferguson holds.

77: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Larne 2 (O’Neill, penalty)

Referee Shane Andrews points to the spot after Charles Dunne brings down Tiarnan O’Connor inside the box, with O’Neill slotting home the resulting penalty.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Larne 2

COLERAINE: Little, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle, Scott (Campbell ‘61 mins), Shevlin, McClelland (Spence ‘80 mins), Glackin, Doherty, Dunne, McManus.

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Stewart, P. Burns, Tejada, Smith.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Donnelly, Randall (Brown ‘60 mins), O’Neill, Graham, Bolger, Nolan, Sloan (Devlin ‘90 mins), Bayode, Ryan (O’Connor ‘60 mins).

Subs Not Used: Graham (GK), Panayiotou, Wallace, Simpson.