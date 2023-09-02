News you can trust since 1737
STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Linfield 3

Linfield picked up a deserved three points away at Coleraine as Kyle McClean, Chris Shields and Chris McKee all net in a 3-1 win against Oran Kearney’s side.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 3 min read

Here’s the story of the match:

8: Two early bookings as Dean Jarvis is cautioned for the hosts for a foul on Joel Cooper, whilst Linfield's Michael Newberry enters the book for a challenge on Conor McKendry.

13: GOAL - Coleraine 0 Linfield 1 (McClean)

Linfield's Christopher McKee celebrates his goal at the Coleraine ShowgroundsLinfield's Christopher McKee celebrates his goal at the Coleraine Showgrounds
The midfielder picks up possession from a quick throw-in and finds the bottom with a precise finish.

15: Linfield have another sight of goal as Cooper picks up the ball from deep and his drive sails over the crossbar.

24: Coleraine should be level as a cracking cross by Conor McKendry is on the money for Matthew Shevlin who fires wide from 12 yards.

25: A good cross into the box by Matthew Clarke meets the head of Chris McKee but his instinctive header goes inches over.

30: Coleraine have the next opportunity as Andy Scott does well to give himself space for a shot which is gathered by Chris Johns.

32: Coleraine fall asleep from a quick free-kick and the ball is seized upon by Cooper who arrows wide.

34: A big chance for the Blues as Jack Scott holds the ball up at the back post for Matthew Clarke who has a header saved.

45: A low attempt by McKendry fails to test Johns from 25 yards.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Linfield 1

53: GOAL - Coleraine 1 (Glackin) Linfield 1

An equaliser for Coleraine as David McDaid keeps the ball alive to cross for Jamie Glackin to bundle home from close range.

60: Linfield think they have taken the lead as Cooper runs through on goal and converts but referee Lee Tavinder brings play back for a foul on Dean Jarvis.

64: GOAL - Coleraine 1 Linfield 2 (Shields, penalty)

Tavinder uses his whistle this time to award Linfield a penalty as Lyndon Kane was adjudged to have fouled McClean inside the area. The resulting spot kick is dispatched at ease by Shields.

66: A good response by the Bannsiders as Scott's low goal bound drive is turned around the post by Johns.

72: GOAL - Coleraine 1 Linfield 3 (McKee)

A classy move by the visitors cuts Coleraine open as Cooper squares the ball for McKee who can't miss.

73: A first substitute of the game as Lee McLaughlin replaces McDaid.

78: A change for the Blues as Stephen Fallon is introduced at the expense of Jamie Mulgrew.

83: A double switch for Coleraine as Jack O'Mahony and Andrew Mitchell replace Lee Lynch and Andy Scott.

85: Cooper has a shot cleared off the line before Shields' follow-up just evades the far post.

85: A substitution for Linfield as Matthew Fitzpatrick replaces goalscorer McKee.

90: Sub Mitchell turns but can’t keep his strike from the edge of the box on target.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Linfield 3

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, A. Jarvis, McKendry, Shevlin, McDaid (McLaughlin '73 mins), Lynch (O'Mahony '83 mins), Glackin, Cole, Scott (Mitchell '83 mins).

Subs (not used): Gallagher (GK), Kelly, Carson, Devine.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Newberry, Shields, Scott, McClean, Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee (Fitzpatrick '85 mins), Mulgrew (Fallon '78 mins)

Subs (not used): Walsh (GK), Millar, McBrien, McKay, Archer.

Referee: Lee Tavinder

