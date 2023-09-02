STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Linfield 3
Here’s the story of the match:
8: Two early bookings as Dean Jarvis is cautioned for the hosts for a foul on Joel Cooper, whilst Linfield's Michael Newberry enters the book for a challenge on Conor McKendry.
13: GOAL - Coleraine 0 Linfield 1 (McClean)
The midfielder picks up possession from a quick throw-in and finds the bottom with a precise finish.
15: Linfield have another sight of goal as Cooper picks up the ball from deep and his drive sails over the crossbar.
24: Coleraine should be level as a cracking cross by Conor McKendry is on the money for Matthew Shevlin who fires wide from 12 yards.
25: A good cross into the box by Matthew Clarke meets the head of Chris McKee but his instinctive header goes inches over.
30: Coleraine have the next opportunity as Andy Scott does well to give himself space for a shot which is gathered by Chris Johns.
32: Coleraine fall asleep from a quick free-kick and the ball is seized upon by Cooper who arrows wide.
34: A big chance for the Blues as Jack Scott holds the ball up at the back post for Matthew Clarke who has a header saved.
45: A low attempt by McKendry fails to test Johns from 25 yards.
H-T: Coleraine 0 Linfield 1
53: GOAL - Coleraine 1 (Glackin) Linfield 1
An equaliser for Coleraine as David McDaid keeps the ball alive to cross for Jamie Glackin to bundle home from close range.
60: Linfield think they have taken the lead as Cooper runs through on goal and converts but referee Lee Tavinder brings play back for a foul on Dean Jarvis.
64: GOAL - Coleraine 1 Linfield 2 (Shields, penalty)
Tavinder uses his whistle this time to award Linfield a penalty as Lyndon Kane was adjudged to have fouled McClean inside the area. The resulting spot kick is dispatched at ease by Shields.
66: A good response by the Bannsiders as Scott's low goal bound drive is turned around the post by Johns.
72: GOAL - Coleraine 1 Linfield 3 (McKee)
A classy move by the visitors cuts Coleraine open as Cooper squares the ball for McKee who can't miss.
73: A first substitute of the game as Lee McLaughlin replaces McDaid.
78: A change for the Blues as Stephen Fallon is introduced at the expense of Jamie Mulgrew.
83: A double switch for Coleraine as Jack O'Mahony and Andrew Mitchell replace Lee Lynch and Andy Scott.
85: Cooper has a shot cleared off the line before Shields' follow-up just evades the far post.
85: A substitution for Linfield as Matthew Fitzpatrick replaces goalscorer McKee.
90: Sub Mitchell turns but can’t keep his strike from the edge of the box on target.
F-T: Coleraine 1 Linfield 3
COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, A. Jarvis, McKendry, Shevlin, McDaid (McLaughlin '73 mins), Lynch (O'Mahony '83 mins), Glackin, Cole, Scott (Mitchell '83 mins).
Subs (not used): Gallagher (GK), Kelly, Carson, Devine.
LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Newberry, Shields, Scott, McClean, Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee (Fitzpatrick '85 mins), Mulgrew (Fallon '78 mins)
Subs (not used): Walsh (GK), Millar, McBrien, McKay, Archer.
Referee: Lee Tavinder