Loughgall would celebrate away day joy as Coleraine’s bad run of results continue with a 3-1 defeat on the Ballycastle Road.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

15: Good build-up play by Loughgall results in the visitors fizzing an effort inches wide through Andy Hoey.

21: A minute’s applause at The Showgrounds for young Lydia Ross who sadly lost her life on Thursday.

Jack O'Mahony in possession for Coleraine during the home clash against Loughgall

24: Nathaniel Ferris heads over from a corner-kick for the visitors.

32: Loughgall threaten on the counter attack as the ball is worked to Benji Magee who fires into the gloves of Gareth Deane.

36: Good play by Coleraine in a matter of minutes sees the Bannsiders have goal attempts blocked via Dean Jarvis and Lee Lynch.

37: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Loughgall 1 (Magee)

A devastating counter attack by Loughgall yet again as they score from a Coleraine corner. A quick breakaway results in Magee arrowing an unstoppable drive beyond Deane.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Loughgall 1

51: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (McDaid) Loughgall 1

A great ball by Aaron Jarvis releases Lynch and he squares for David McDaid to convert the equaliser.

52: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Loughgall 2 (Ferris)

That equaliser didn’t last long as Loughgall go back in front as Nathaniel Ferris is on hand to score at the back post from a free-kick delivery.

61: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Loughgall 3 (Ferris)

Things go from bad to worse for Coleraine as Dean Jarvis brings down Magee inside the box, leaving referee Tony Clarke no hesitation in pointing to the spot. The resulting penalty is drilled home by Ferris.

64: A cross into the box is just ahead of Lyndon Kane who can’t stab the ball home.

65: Loughgall go close again as the ball is worked to Hoey inside the box but his daisycutter is comfortably held by Deane.

68: The ball is worked to Aaron Jarvis inside the area but his attempt from 12 yards is palmed away by Berraat Turker.

79: Stephen Lowry arrows well off target for the Bannsiders from 25 yards.

83: Lynch has the vision to pick out Kane at the edge of the area but the full-back can’t divert his attempt on target.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Loughgall 3

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, A. Jarvis, McDaid, Farren, Lynch, Cole (McLaughlin ‘75 mins), O’Mahony (Lowry ‘46 mins), Scott, O’Hara (Mitchell ‘46 mins)

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Wallace, McCrudden, Devine.

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Rea, Murdock, Brogan, Kelly, Andrade, Ferris (Boyd ‘80 mins), Hoey (Teggart ‘71 mins), Balde (Teggart ‘80 mins), Magee, Loughran.

Subs Not Used: Devine (GK), Carson, Norton, Gibson.