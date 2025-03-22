STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0
Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.
7: First opportunity of the game as Josh Ukek arrows an effort wide from 25 yards for Portadown.
11: A ball over the top finds Matthew Shevlin who beats the offside trap but his strike goes over the bar.
18: A cross into the box by James Teelan is headed goalwards by Ukek but Rory Brown saves.
20: Shevlin does well to knock the ball into Connor Murray's feet but his effort from outside the box trickles wide.
41: Shevlin's flick plays through Murray but he's denied by last-ditch tackle by Divin Isamala.
41: Lyndon Kane's effort from 25 yards sails beyond the far post.
H-T: Coleraine 0 Portadown 0
50: Chance for Coleraine as Murray’s near-post cross is stabbed goalwards by Shevlin but Jordan Williamson gathers with ease.
54: Another sight of goal for Coleraine as Murray sends the ball out to Levi Ives and his cross is met by Jack Scott but Williamson saves.
65: Chance for the Bannsiders as Ives' cross is flicked down by Corey Smith, with Shevlin unable to keep his instinctive effort below the bar.
69: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Boyle) Portadown
The goal had been coming as Dylan Boyle gets the ball at the edge of the area and works the ball onto his right foot before planting a low effort into the bottom corner.
86: Ives' ball over the top releases Scott who is denied by Williamson, with Murray's follow-up going over the bar.
89: Coleraine substitute Declan McManus tries his luck with a free-kick but Williamson saves.
F-T: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Shevlin (McManus ‘85 mins), Murray, McClelland, Glackin (Scott ‘37 mins), Ives, Smith (Campbell ‘65 mins), Doherty (Jarvis ‘85 mins), Dunne.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Burns, Devine.
PORTADOWN: Williamson, Chapman, McCullough, Fyfe, Ukek (McElroy ‘90 mins), Traynor, Teelan (Obhakhan ‘64 mins), Minzamba (McCawl ‘90 mins), McCartan, Thompson, Isamala.
Subs Not Used: Wright (GK), Redman, McKay, Traczykowski.
Referee: Declan Hassan
