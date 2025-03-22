Dylan Boyle celebrates his match-winning contribution against Portadown at The Showgrounds

Coleraine did what they needed to do as they edged out Portadown to claim a top-six spot for the post-split fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

7: First opportunity of the game as Josh Ukek arrows an effort wide from 25 yards for Portadown.

11: A ball over the top finds Matthew Shevlin who beats the offside trap but his strike goes over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18: A cross into the box by James Teelan is headed goalwards by Ukek but Rory Brown saves.

20: Shevlin does well to knock the ball into Connor Murray's feet but his effort from outside the box trickles wide.

41: Shevlin's flick plays through Murray but he's denied by last-ditch tackle by Divin Isamala.

41: Lyndon Kane's effort from 25 yards sails beyond the far post.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Portadown 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50: Chance for Coleraine as Murray’s near-post cross is stabbed goalwards by Shevlin but Jordan Williamson gathers with ease.

54: Another sight of goal for Coleraine as Murray sends the ball out to Levi Ives and his cross is met by Jack Scott but Williamson saves.

65: Chance for the Bannsiders as Ives' cross is flicked down by Corey Smith, with Shevlin unable to keep his instinctive effort below the bar.

69: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Boyle) Portadown

The goal had been coming as Dylan Boyle gets the ball at the edge of the area and works the ball onto his right foot before planting a low effort into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

86: Ives' ball over the top releases Scott who is denied by Williamson, with Murray's follow-up going over the bar.

89: Coleraine substitute Declan McManus tries his luck with a free-kick but Williamson saves.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Shevlin (McManus ‘85 mins), Murray, McClelland, Glackin (Scott ‘37 mins), Ives, Smith (Campbell ‘65 mins), Doherty (Jarvis ‘85 mins), Dunne.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Burns, Devine.

PORTADOWN: Williamson, Chapman, McCullough, Fyfe, Ukek (McElroy ‘90 mins), Traynor, Teelan (Obhakhan ‘64 mins), Minzamba (McCawl ‘90 mins), McCartan, Thompson, Isamala.

Subs Not Used: Wright (GK), Redman, McKay, Traczykowski.