STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 22nd Mar 2025
Dylan Boyle celebrates his match-winning contribution against Portadown at The Showgrounds
Dylan Boyle celebrates his match-winning contribution against Portadown at The Showgrounds
Coleraine did what they needed to do as they edged out Portadown to claim a top-six spot for the post-split fixtures.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

7: First opportunity of the game as Josh Ukek arrows an effort wide from 25 yards for Portadown.

11: A ball over the top finds Matthew Shevlin who beats the offside trap but his strike goes over the bar.

18: A cross into the box by James Teelan is headed goalwards by Ukek but Rory Brown saves.

20: Shevlin does well to knock the ball into Connor Murray's feet but his effort from outside the box trickles wide.

41: Shevlin's flick plays through Murray but he's denied by last-ditch tackle by Divin Isamala.

41: Lyndon Kane's effort from 25 yards sails beyond the far post.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Portadown 0

50: Chance for Coleraine as Murray’s near-post cross is stabbed goalwards by Shevlin but Jordan Williamson gathers with ease.

54: Another sight of goal for Coleraine as Murray sends the ball out to Levi Ives and his cross is met by Jack Scott but Williamson saves.

65: Chance for the Bannsiders as Ives' cross is flicked down by Corey Smith, with Shevlin unable to keep his instinctive effort below the bar.

69: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Boyle) Portadown

The goal had been coming as Dylan Boyle gets the ball at the edge of the area and works the ball onto his right foot before planting a low effort into the bottom corner.

86: Ives' ball over the top releases Scott who is denied by Williamson, with Murray's follow-up going over the bar.

89: Coleraine substitute Declan McManus tries his luck with a free-kick but Williamson saves.

F-T: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Shevlin (McManus ‘85 mins), Murray, McClelland, Glackin (Scott ‘37 mins), Ives, Smith (Campbell ‘65 mins), Doherty (Jarvis ‘85 mins), Dunne.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Burns, Devine.

PORTADOWN: Williamson, Chapman, McCullough, Fyfe, Ukek (McElroy ‘90 mins), Traynor, Teelan (Obhakhan ‘64 mins), Minzamba (McCawl ‘90 mins), McCartan, Thompson, Isamala.

Subs Not Used: Wright (GK), Redman, McKay, Traczykowski.

Referee: Declan Hassan

