STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 3 Dungannon Swifts 2
Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds.
6: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Scott) Dungannon Swifts 0
Not one that Caolan Marron will want to see back as Jack Scott blocks his attempted clearance and slots the ball beyond Declan Dunne.
10: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Jarvis) Dungannon Swifts 0
A fine start by the Bannsiders continues as Jamie Glackin’s corner kick is forced home by Dean Jarvis.
19: A great move by Coleraine as Jamie Glackin and Declan McManus combine to tee up Corey Smith who has well-hit effort tipped over the bar.
20: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 1 (McGovern)
Goals galore at the Ballycastle Road as John McGovern hits a delightful curling effort from 25 yards beyond the reach of Rory Brown and into the net.
23: A massive chance for the Swifts as McGovern is played through one-on-one and he's denied by a superb stop by Brown.
H-T: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 1
52: A long ball forward is well held up by McManus who runs through on goal but his low effort is saved.
64: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 2 (Glenny)
An equaliser for the visitors as a floated ball into the back post is headed in by Adam Glenny.
84: A low effort by Gael Bigirimana is held by Brown.
86: A free-kick by Dungannon substitute Brandon Bermingham goes inches over the crossbar.
90: Brown produces a fine stop to thwart Galvin.
90: Brown yet again called into action to palm away Bermingham's effort.
90: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Glackin) Dungannon Swifts 2
Late drama at The Showgrounds as Glackin fires in an unstoppable strike beyond Dunne.
F-T: Coleraine 3 Dungannon Swifts 2
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis (Burns ‘66 mins), Boyle, Campbell (Spence ‘75 mins), Scott (Doherty ‘75 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Smith (Murray ‘63 mins), Dunne, McManus (Shevlin ‘63 mins).
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), M. Burns.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry (Dillon ‘65 mins), Marron (Bermingham ‘80 mins), Knowles (Galvin ‘65 mins), McGovern, Alves (Wallace ‘80 mins), Glenny, McGinty, Mitchell (Maguire ‘65 mins), Bigirimana.
Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Hutchinson.
Referee: Tim Marshall
