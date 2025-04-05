STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 3 Dungannon Swifts 2

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jamie Glackin was the Coleraine hero as his late strike earned the Bannsiders all three points in a five-goal classic on the north coast.

Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds.

6: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Scott) Dungannon Swifts 0

Not one that Caolan Marron will want to see back as Jack Scott blocks his attempted clearance and slots the ball beyond Declan Dunne.

Coleraine celebrate Jack Scott's opener against Dungannon Swifts at The ShowgroundsColeraine celebrate Jack Scott's opener against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds
Coleraine celebrate Jack Scott's opener against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds

10: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Jarvis) Dungannon Swifts 0

A fine start by the Bannsiders continues as Jamie Glackin’s corner kick is forced home by Dean Jarvis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

19: A great move by Coleraine as Jamie Glackin and Declan McManus combine to tee up Corey Smith who has well-hit effort tipped over the bar.

20: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 1 (McGovern)

Goals galore at the Ballycastle Road as John McGovern hits a delightful curling effort from 25 yards beyond the reach of Rory Brown and into the net.

23: A massive chance for the Swifts as McGovern is played through one-on-one and he's denied by a superb stop by Brown.

H-T: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 1

52: A long ball forward is well held up by McManus who runs through on goal but his low effort is saved.

64: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 2 (Glenny)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An equaliser for the visitors as a floated ball into the back post is headed in by Adam Glenny.

84: A low effort by Gael Bigirimana is held by Brown.

86: A free-kick by Dungannon substitute Brandon Bermingham goes inches over the crossbar.

90: Brown produces a fine stop to thwart Galvin.

90: Brown yet again called into action to palm away Bermingham's effort.

90: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Glackin) Dungannon Swifts 2

Late drama at The Showgrounds as Glackin fires in an unstoppable strike beyond Dunne.

F-T: Coleraine 3 Dungannon Swifts 2

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis (Burns ‘66 mins), Boyle, Campbell (Spence ‘75 mins), Scott (Doherty ‘75 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Smith (Murray ‘63 mins), Dunne, McManus (Shevlin ‘63 mins).

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), M. Burns.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry (Dillon ‘65 mins), Marron (Bermingham ‘80 mins), Knowles (Galvin ‘65 mins), McGovern, Alves (Wallace ‘80 mins), Glenny, McGinty, Mitchell (Maguire ‘65 mins), Bigirimana.

Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Hutchinson.

Referee: Tim Marshall

Related topics:Coleraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice