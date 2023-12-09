Coleraine picked up their first victory in seven games after overcoming the challenge of Loughgall on a rainy afternoon at The Showgrounds.

Lee Lynch (right) celebrates his goal for Coleraine alongside Conor McKendry during the game against Loughgall

Here’s the story of the match on the Ballycastle Road.

2: Conor McKendry cuts in from the right-hand side but fires over the crossbar for Coleraine.

5: Another attempt for the Bannsiders as Aaron Jarvis’ low attempt is smothered by Daniel Devine.

14: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (O’Hara) Loughgall 0

Ciaran O’Hara caps off his maiden start by heading in from Jamie Glackin’s corner kick.

21: A big chance for a second Coleraine goal as Lee Lynch is picked out inside the box and he squares the ball for the onrushing O’Hara who fails to convert.

23: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Loughgall 1 (Kelly)

A tremendous equaliser for the Villagers as Tiarnan Kelly’s thunderbolt from distance is arrowed into the top corner.

33: A set-piece delivery by Loughgall finds Caolan Loughran at the back post but he can’t keep his header on target.

38: Lyndon Kane reads the ball well and finds McKendry who sends a low effort wide of the near post.

39: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Lynch) Loughgall 1

The visitors pay the penalty for giving the ball away cheaply as Kane drives forward and finds Lee Lynch who steers an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.

H-T: Coleraine 2 Loughgall 1

57: A good strike from Dean Jarvis forces Loughgall stopper Daniel Devine into a smart save.

61: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (McKendry) Loughgall 1

Great build-up play by Lynch and D. Jarvis results in the latter crossing for the onrushing McKendry to slam the ball home.

72: A big save by Deane as he comes to thwart Nathaniel Ferris who was clean through on goal for the visitors.

79: Coleraine reduced to ten men as David McDaid is given a straight red card for a robust challenge on Ferris.

90: GOAL - Coleraine 3 Loughgall 2 (Magee)

Loughgall grab a consolation goal with the final kick of the ball as Benji Magee arrows into the net.

F-T: Coleraine 3 Loughgall 2

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly (Devine ‘66 mins), A. Jarvis, McKendry (Wallace ‘71 mins), McDaid, Farren, Lynch, Glackin (McCrudden ‘86 mins), O’Hara (O’Mahony ‘86 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McLaughlin, Gaston.

LOUGHGALL: Devine, Rea (Patton ‘83 mins), Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart (Brogan ‘83 mins), Norton, Gibson (Hoey ‘68 mins), Magee, Boyd (Ferris ‘68 mins), Loughran (Duke ‘83 mins).

Subs Not Used: Turker (GK).