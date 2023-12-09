STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 3 Loughgall 2
Here’s the story of the match on the Ballycastle Road.
2: Conor McKendry cuts in from the right-hand side but fires over the crossbar for Coleraine.
5: Another attempt for the Bannsiders as Aaron Jarvis’ low attempt is smothered by Daniel Devine.
14: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (O’Hara) Loughgall 0
Ciaran O’Hara caps off his maiden start by heading in from Jamie Glackin’s corner kick.
21: A big chance for a second Coleraine goal as Lee Lynch is picked out inside the box and he squares the ball for the onrushing O’Hara who fails to convert.
23: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Loughgall 1 (Kelly)
A tremendous equaliser for the Villagers as Tiarnan Kelly’s thunderbolt from distance is arrowed into the top corner.
33: A set-piece delivery by Loughgall finds Caolan Loughran at the back post but he can’t keep his header on target.
38: Lyndon Kane reads the ball well and finds McKendry who sends a low effort wide of the near post.
39: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Lynch) Loughgall 1
The visitors pay the penalty for giving the ball away cheaply as Kane drives forward and finds Lee Lynch who steers an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.
H-T: Coleraine 2 Loughgall 1
57: A good strike from Dean Jarvis forces Loughgall stopper Daniel Devine into a smart save.
61: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (McKendry) Loughgall 1
Great build-up play by Lynch and D. Jarvis results in the latter crossing for the onrushing McKendry to slam the ball home.
72: A big save by Deane as he comes to thwart Nathaniel Ferris who was clean through on goal for the visitors.
79: Coleraine reduced to ten men as David McDaid is given a straight red card for a robust challenge on Ferris.
90: GOAL - Coleraine 3 Loughgall 2 (Magee)
Loughgall grab a consolation goal with the final kick of the ball as Benji Magee arrows into the net.
F-T: Coleraine 3 Loughgall 2
COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly (Devine ‘66 mins), A. Jarvis, McKendry (Wallace ‘71 mins), McDaid, Farren, Lynch, Glackin (McCrudden ‘86 mins), O’Hara (O’Mahony ‘86 mins).
Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McLaughlin, Gaston.
LOUGHGALL: Devine, Rea (Patton ‘83 mins), Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart (Brogan ‘83 mins), Norton, Gibson (Hoey ‘68 mins), Magee, Boyd (Ferris ‘68 mins), Loughran (Duke ‘83 mins).
Subs Not Used: Turker (GK).
Referee: Christopher Morrison