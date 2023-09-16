STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 3 Newry City 1
Here is a story of the match:
3: Opening for Coleraine as Josh Carson plays through David McDaid but his effort from an acute angle is kept out by Tom Murphy.
14: Big chance for Newry City as uncertainty in the Coleraine defence is seized upon by Ciaran O'Connor who fires wide on the turn.
27: Opportunity for the visitors as Daniel Hughes' effort from 20 yards is straight down the throat of Martin Gallagher.
40: GOAL - Coleraine 1 (Carson) Newry City 0
A quick free-kicks results in Josh Carson finding the bottom corner from outside the box.
41: Coleraine go close again as a great advantage allows Dean Jarvis to have an attempt on goal but his chip goes inches over the crossbar.
H-T: Coleraine 1 Newry City 0
46: A change for Coleraine at half-time...but not what you might expect as the Bannsiders change their blue and white home jersey to their gold away one for the second-half.
52: Carson fancies another goal as his 25-yard free-kick goes inches by the wrong side of the post.
56: GOAL - Coleraine 2 (Shevlin) Newry City 0
Jamie Glackin is the provider yet again as his cross finds an unmarked Matthew Shevlin who heads home his third goal of the season.
66: Glackin threatens himself as a neat one-two at the edge of the box results in his drive being swept away by Murphy.
77: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Newry City 1 (Newell)
A lifeline for Newry City as substitute Lee Newell picks his spot with a delightful finish from distance to half the arrears.
90: GOAL - Coleraine 3 (Mitchell) Newry City 1
A clinching third for Coleraine as Andy Mitchell converts after initially being denied by Murphy.
F-T: Coleraine 3 Newry City 1
COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry (Lowry ‘69 mins), Shevlin, McDaid (Mitchell ‘69 mins), Carson (A. Jarvis ‘81 mins), Lynch, Glackin, Cole.
Subs Not Used: Donnelly (GK), McLaughlin, Scott, Devine.
NEWRY CITY: Murphy, King, N. Healy, McKeown, O'Connor (B. Healy ‘46 mins), Carroll, Hughes (Salley ‘63 mins), Lockhart, Martin, Forde, Mooney (Newell ‘63 mins).
Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), McGivern, Poynston, Owens.
Referee: Keith Kennedy