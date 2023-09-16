Watch more videos on Shots!

Here is a story of the match:

3: Opening for Coleraine as Josh Carson plays through David McDaid but his effort from an acute angle is kept out by Tom Murphy.

14: Big chance for Newry City as uncertainty in the Coleraine defence is seized upon by Ciaran O'Connor who fires wide on the turn.

Coleraine midfielder Josh Carson and Newry City counterpart Jordan Mooney in action at The Showgrounds

27: Opportunity for the visitors as Daniel Hughes' effort from 20 yards is straight down the throat of Martin Gallagher.

40: GOAL - Coleraine 1 (Carson) Newry City 0

A quick free-kicks results in Josh Carson finding the bottom corner from outside the box.

41: Coleraine go close again as a great advantage allows Dean Jarvis to have an attempt on goal but his chip goes inches over the crossbar.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Newry City 0

46: A change for Coleraine at half-time...but not what you might expect as the Bannsiders change their blue and white home jersey to their gold away one for the second-half.

52: Carson fancies another goal as his 25-yard free-kick goes inches by the wrong side of the post.

56: GOAL - Coleraine 2 (Shevlin) Newry City 0

Jamie Glackin is the provider yet again as his cross finds an unmarked Matthew Shevlin who heads home his third goal of the season.

66: Glackin threatens himself as a neat one-two at the edge of the box results in his drive being swept away by Murphy.

77: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Newry City 1 (Newell)

A lifeline for Newry City as substitute Lee Newell picks his spot with a delightful finish from distance to half the arrears.

90: GOAL - Coleraine 3 (Mitchell) Newry City 1

A clinching third for Coleraine as Andy Mitchell converts after initially being denied by Murphy.

F-T: Coleraine 3 Newry City 1

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry (Lowry ‘69 mins), Shevlin, McDaid (Mitchell ‘69 mins), Carson (A. Jarvis ‘81 mins), Lynch, Glackin, Cole.

Subs Not Used: Donnelly (GK), McLaughlin, Scott, Devine.

NEWRY CITY: Murphy, King, N. Healy, McKeown, O'Connor (B. Healy ‘46 mins), Carroll, Hughes (Salley ‘63 mins), Lockhart, Martin, Forde, Mooney (Newell ‘63 mins).

Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), McGivern, Poynston, Owens.