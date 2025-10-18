Two goals in each half helped top-of-the-table Coleraine pick up all three points at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.

12: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Okoro) Dungannon Swifts 0

A great opener by the Bannsiders as Jamie Glackin holds the ball up and slips in Zane Okoro who rifles home his third goal of the season.

21: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Marron own goal) Dungannon Swifts 0

Another fine team move as Dylan Boyle, Okoro and Glackin are all involved to find Dean Jarvis on the left-hand side. His dangerous cross forces a sliding Caolan Marron to score an own goal.

31: Coleraine spurn a big chance for 3-0 as Adam Glenny’s back-pass is underhit for the Swifts, allowing Matthew Shevlin through on goal but he’s denied by Declan Dunne.

38: Okoro finds himself in a good position inside the area but his shot is off target.

40: The visitors have a shout for a penalty as Sean McAllister goes down inside the box – but referee Ian McNabb books the midfielder for a dive.

45: McAllister – who has been the Swifts’ best player – hits a shot on the turn just inches the wrong side of the post.

45: Okoro tries his luck again but his effort from outside the box ripples the side netting.

45: American Okoro could have had a hat-trick as he’s played in yet again via Will Patching – but Dunne sticks out a hand.

H-T: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

53: Patching dances his way forward and picks out Shevlin who is denied by Dunne.

55: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Cooper) Dungannon Swifts 0

Game, set and match. Joel Cooper picks the ball up inside his own half, drives forward and blasts the ball beyond Dunne.

61: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (Patching) Dungannon Swifts 0

Coleraine win a spot-kick as Shevlin is brought down inside the box by Steven Scott. The resulting penalty is smashed home by birthday boy Patching.

72: Nearly a fifth as a sprayed pass finds Okoro on the right-hand side and his cross meets Shevlin who can’t steer his shot below the bar.

F-T: Coleraine 4 Dungannon Swifts 0

COLERAINE: Harris, Jarvis, Boyle, Patching (Devlin ‘67 mins), Shevlin (McManus '78 mins), Cooper (McGregor '78 mins), Ives, Glackin (Lyons-Foster ‘62 mins), Dunne, Stewart (Devlin ‘67 mins), Okoro.

Subs Not Used: Hoey-Kemp (GK), Long.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott (McGinty ‘63 mins), Marron, Kelly (T. Maguire ‘75 mins), Dillon (P. Maguire ‘63 mins), Alves (McAleese ‘34 mins), Glenny, Wallace (Mitchell ‘63 mins), Bigirimana, Junior, McAllister.

Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Knowles.