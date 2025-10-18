STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 4 Dungannon Swifts 0
Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.
12: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Okoro) Dungannon Swifts 0
A great opener by the Bannsiders as Jamie Glackin holds the ball up and slips in Zane Okoro who rifles home his third goal of the season.
21: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Marron own goal) Dungannon Swifts 0
Another fine team move as Dylan Boyle, Okoro and Glackin are all involved to find Dean Jarvis on the left-hand side. His dangerous cross forces a sliding Caolan Marron to score an own goal.
31: Coleraine spurn a big chance for 3-0 as Adam Glenny’s back-pass is underhit for the Swifts, allowing Matthew Shevlin through on goal but he’s denied by Declan Dunne.
38: Okoro finds himself in a good position inside the area but his shot is off target.
40: The visitors have a shout for a penalty as Sean McAllister goes down inside the box – but referee Ian McNabb books the midfielder for a dive.
45: McAllister – who has been the Swifts’ best player – hits a shot on the turn just inches the wrong side of the post.
45: Okoro tries his luck again but his effort from outside the box ripples the side netting.
45: American Okoro could have had a hat-trick as he’s played in yet again via Will Patching – but Dunne sticks out a hand.
H-T: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 0
53: Patching dances his way forward and picks out Shevlin who is denied by Dunne.
55: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Cooper) Dungannon Swifts 0
Game, set and match. Joel Cooper picks the ball up inside his own half, drives forward and blasts the ball beyond Dunne.
61: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (Patching) Dungannon Swifts 0
Coleraine win a spot-kick as Shevlin is brought down inside the box by Steven Scott. The resulting penalty is smashed home by birthday boy Patching.
72: Nearly a fifth as a sprayed pass finds Okoro on the right-hand side and his cross meets Shevlin who can’t steer his shot below the bar.
F-T: Coleraine 4 Dungannon Swifts 0
COLERAINE: Harris, Jarvis, Boyle, Patching (Devlin ‘67 mins), Shevlin (McManus '78 mins), Cooper (McGregor '78 mins), Ives, Glackin (Lyons-Foster ‘62 mins), Dunne, Stewart (Devlin ‘67 mins), Okoro.
Subs Not Used: Hoey-Kemp (GK), Long.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott (McGinty ‘63 mins), Marron, Kelly (T. Maguire ‘75 mins), Dillon (P. Maguire ‘63 mins), Alves (McAleese ‘34 mins), Glenny, Wallace (Mitchell ‘63 mins), Bigirimana, Junior, McAllister.
Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Knowles.
Referee: Ian McNabb