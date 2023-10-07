Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s a story of the match:

F-T: Coleraine 4 Glenavon 1

90: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (McKendry) Glenavon 1

Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin goes in for a challenge against Glenavon defender Stephen Teggart

A dazzling second half performance by McKendry sees the ex-Ipswich Town trainee dancing into the box and finding the back of the net.

88: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Glenavon 1

A mixture of persistence and strength allows Shevlin through on the goal and the striker makes no mistake with a precise finish.

80: A big chance for Glenavon as a long ball forward causes confusion between Deane and Lyndon Kane, with Cohen Henderson unable to hit the target from an acute angle.

75: A ball into the box squirms free as Jackson Nesbitt’s instinctive effort is deflected inches wide.

73: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (McKendry) Glenavon 1

A goal had been coming and McKendry is the man to oblige this time around as his 25-yard rocket finds the top corner.

70: The crossbar would be left shaking yet again as Lee Lynch is denied this time as the midfielder’s driven attempt comes off the upright and bounces on the line, however, the officials believe the ball doesn’t cross the line.

69: Shevlin receives the ball inside the penalty area, shows great foot work and rifles a shot off the crossbar.

65: Malone goes in search of adding his name to the scoresheet for a second time as his strike from distance is parried by Deane, with Tiarnan Mulvenna offside for the rebound.

60: Somehow the Glenavon goalmouth survives as O’Mahony latches onto a loose ball inside the penalty area and his shot is blocked on the line by Sean Ward and hits the post.

50: First chance after the interval sees a quick run and skill by McKendry resulting in the former Larne man having an attempt tipped around the post.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Glenavon 1

44: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Carson) Glenavon 1

An equaliser for the Bannsiders as they score a free-kick of their own through Josh Carson’s attempt from the edge of the area.

42: Stephen McDonnell must be shaking his head in the Glenavon dugout as a cross by Stephen Teggart finds its way to Malone who somehow blazes over.

40: A way ward pass in the Coleraine midfield allows Campbell to burst forward and his strike is easily gathered by Deane.

28: Glenavon should double their lead as Campbell’s cross finds an onrushing Malone who arrows off target whilst stretching for the ball.

27: A trademark run and strike by McKendry is tipped wide by Brown.

23: An opportunity at the other end as McKendry’s cross meets the head of Jack O’Mahony who has a header clawed away by Rory Btown.

20: More chances keep flowing for Glenavon as Peter Campbell’s cross from the left-hand side meets the head of Aaron Prendergast who is denied by an alert Gareth Deane.

18: A cross into the box is deflected into the air with Matthew Snoddy’s header from an acute angle going over.

12: A long ball by Conor McKendry is brought down by Matthew Shevlin but the striker smashes over the crossbar.

6: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Glenavon 1 (Malone)

A superb free-kick by Jack Malone finds the back of the net.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry, Shevlin, Carson, Lynch, Cole, O’Mahony (McLaughlin ‘67 mins), Wallace, Scott.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), A. Jarvis, McDaid, Farren, Mitchell, Devine.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr (Nesbitt ‘61 mins), Snoddy, Malone, Campbell (Mulvenna ‘61 mins), Quinn, Baird, Teggart, Prendergast (Henderson ‘74 mins), Wallace, Ward.

Subs Not Used: Purvis (GK), Davidson, Harvey.