Coleraine hit top gear by scoring five goals – including a hat-trick from Joel Cooper – to see off 10-man Glenavon at The Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.

11: Harry Murphy’s run and shot from distance for Glenavon is deflected wide for a corner.

14: The visitors are guilty of giving the ball away at the edge of their own box, with Joel Cooper firing over.

Joel Cooper celebrates his second for Coleraine at The Showgrounds

35: The chance of the game so far as Cooper and Matthew Shevlin combine to pick out Lewis McGregor but the winger is thwarted by an onrushing Mark Byrne.

40: Glenavon think they have taken the lead as Jordan McMullan finds Bridel Bosakani who has a shot parried away by Aidan Harris. The ball lands at the feet of David McDaid – who is offside – with Paul McGovern’s finish in vain.

42: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Cooper) Glenavon 0

Not one that will be in Cooper’s highlight reel – but they all count. A great cross by Lyndon Kane is flicked on Shevlin and Cooper is in the right place at the right time to head home.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Glenavon 0

51: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Cooper) Glenavon 0

This one will certainly be remembered by Cooper. He meets Dean Jarvis’ cut-back and rifles a low effort into the bottom corner.

63: Should be 3-0 to the Bannsiders as Levi Ives’ corner-kick goes the whole way through to Shevlin who heads wide from an inviting position.

69: Substitute Zane Okoro is the latest to have a stab at goal but his low effort trickles wide.

78: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Glenavon 0

A stunning third for the hosts as Rowan McDonald sprays the ball out wide to Okoro. The winger centres the ball for Shevlin to stroke home.

81 – RED: A miserable afternoon goes from bad to worse for the Lurgan Blues as ‘keeper Mark Byrne is dismissed for a last-man foul, resulting in outfield player Murphy going in nets.

84: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (Ives) Glenavon 0

A first Coleraine goal for Levi Ives as he plays a one-two and arrows a low shot into the bottom corner.

86: GOAL – Coleraine 5 (Cooper) Glenavon 0

Cooper confirms his hat-trick against his former club as he gets the ball from Glackin before slamming into the net.

90: GOAL – Coleraine 5 Glenavon 1 (McGovern)

Wow. Paul McGovern gets a consolation goal for the Lurgan Blues as his shot from distance loops over Harris and drops in.

F-T: Coleraine 5 Glenavon 1

COLERAINE: Harris, Kane, Jarvis (Lyons-Foster ‘68 mins), Boyle (McDonald ‘59 mins), McGregor (Okoro ‘59 mins), Patching, Shevlin (McManus ‘83 mins), Cooper, Ives, Glackin, Dunne (Long ‘83 mins).

Subs Not Used: Webb (GK), Stewart.

GLENAVON: Byrne, McMullan, Burns (Cartwright ‘80 mins), Murphy, McKeown, Malone, McDaid (Lomboto ‘67 mins), Bosakani (Campbell ‘57 mins), Carlin (Kee ‘57 mins), McGovern, Quinn.

Subs Not Used: Hamill (GK), McClelland, McGerrigan.