STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 5 Glenavon 1
Here’s a story of the match from the Ballycastle Road.
11: Harry Murphy’s run and shot from distance for Glenavon is deflected wide for a corner.
14: The visitors are guilty of giving the ball away at the edge of their own box, with Joel Cooper firing over.
35: The chance of the game so far as Cooper and Matthew Shevlin combine to pick out Lewis McGregor but the winger is thwarted by an onrushing Mark Byrne.
40: Glenavon think they have taken the lead as Jordan McMullan finds Bridel Bosakani who has a shot parried away by Aidan Harris. The ball lands at the feet of David McDaid – who is offside – with Paul McGovern’s finish in vain.
42: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Cooper) Glenavon 0
Not one that will be in Cooper’s highlight reel – but they all count. A great cross by Lyndon Kane is flicked on Shevlin and Cooper is in the right place at the right time to head home.
H-T: Coleraine 1 Glenavon 0
51: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Cooper) Glenavon 0
This one will certainly be remembered by Cooper. He meets Dean Jarvis’ cut-back and rifles a low effort into the bottom corner.
63: Should be 3-0 to the Bannsiders as Levi Ives’ corner-kick goes the whole way through to Shevlin who heads wide from an inviting position.
69: Substitute Zane Okoro is the latest to have a stab at goal but his low effort trickles wide.
78: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Glenavon 0
A stunning third for the hosts as Rowan McDonald sprays the ball out wide to Okoro. The winger centres the ball for Shevlin to stroke home.
81 – RED: A miserable afternoon goes from bad to worse for the Lurgan Blues as ‘keeper Mark Byrne is dismissed for a last-man foul, resulting in outfield player Murphy going in nets.
84: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (Ives) Glenavon 0
A first Coleraine goal for Levi Ives as he plays a one-two and arrows a low shot into the bottom corner.
86: GOAL – Coleraine 5 (Cooper) Glenavon 0
Cooper confirms his hat-trick against his former club as he gets the ball from Glackin before slamming into the net.
90: GOAL – Coleraine 5 Glenavon 1 (McGovern)
Wow. Paul McGovern gets a consolation goal for the Lurgan Blues as his shot from distance loops over Harris and drops in.
F-T: Coleraine 5 Glenavon 1
COLERAINE: Harris, Kane, Jarvis (Lyons-Foster ‘68 mins), Boyle (McDonald ‘59 mins), McGregor (Okoro ‘59 mins), Patching, Shevlin (McManus ‘83 mins), Cooper, Ives, Glackin, Dunne (Long ‘83 mins).
Subs Not Used: Webb (GK), Stewart.
GLENAVON: Byrne, McMullan, Burns (Cartwright ‘80 mins), Murphy, McKeown, Malone, McDaid (Lomboto ‘67 mins), Bosakani (Campbell ‘57 mins), Carlin (Kee ‘57 mins), McGovern, Quinn.
Subs Not Used: Hamill (GK), McClelland, McGerrigan.
Referee: Tim Marshall