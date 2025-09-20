Fraser Bryden netted a late equaliser for Crusaders

Fraser Bryden converted a last-gasp penalty as Crusaders deservedly got something from today’s encounter at home to Ballymena United.

Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.

18: First opportunity of the game as Finley Thorndike plays a one-two with Fraser Bryden as the latter arrows off target.

20: Josh Williamson sprays a lovely ball out to Elliot Dunlop who has a low effort tipped away by Sean O’Neill.

34: Another attempt for the Crues as Bryden’s shot is palmed away by O’Neill.

40: Bryden looks the most likely to find the breakthrough and he’s played through but once again he can’t find the target.

45: James Hood picks up the ball in an inviting position but his low strike is straight into the gloves of Jonny Tuffey.

H-T: Crusaders 0 Ballymena United 0

47: Success Edogun shows his strength to outmuscle his marker before hitting an effort down the throat of Tuffey.

50: GOAL! Crusaders 0 Ballymena United 1 (McCurry)

As easy as you like for the Sky Blues as Ben Kennedy’s quick free-kick releases Calvin McCurry and he dispatches into the bottom corner.

62: Crusaders go in search of an equaliser but Bryden’s shot from just inside the box is pushed away to safety.

68: Bryden must wonder how he hasn’t scored as he fails to show composure and blazes over.

77: Big chance for the Sky Blues to go 2-0 ahead but Edogun’s shot is saved by Tuffey.

89: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Bryden) Ballymena United 1

A deserved equaliser for the hosts after Kym Nelson was adjudged to have handled inside the box, with Bryden making no mistake from the spot.

F-T: Crusaders 1 Ballymena United 1

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe, Brooks, Thorndike, Dunlop, Easton, O’Rourke, Williamson, Bryden, Anderson, Lewis Barr (Odhran McCart ‘46 mins)

Subs Not Used: Dibaga (GK), Hamilton, Oilibhear McCart, Leon Barr, Clarke, Beattie.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Toure, Jarvis, Kennedy, O’Donnell, Clarke, McCurry (O’Reilly ‘90 mins), Edogun (Lafferty ‘80 mins), McCallion, Hood (Corbally ‘68 mins).

Subs Not Used: Breen (GK), Gould, Thompson, McNickle.