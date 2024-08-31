Daniel Larmour celebrates his equaliser for Crusaders against Carrick Rangers

Crusaders recovered from a goal down as two goals in as many minutes completed a comeback victory against Carrick Rangers.

Here’s a story of the match from Seaview:

7: GOAL – Crusaders 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Allen)

A great start for the visitors as Paul Heatley releases the ball into the path of Daniel Gibson who has a shot saved. The ball lands at the feet of Curtis Allen who has an easy tap-in.

13: Jarlath O’Rourke’s free-kick is headed harmlessly wide by Daniel Larmour.

22: A defensive clearance lands at the feet of Kieran Offord but the in-form striker blazes his attempt wide.

24: Jordan Forsythe is the next player to have a strike on goal but his shot from 25 yards rises over the crossbar.

30: Carrick have a second goal disallowed for offside as Cameron Stewart’s knock-down is swept home by Allen but he’s denied by a delayed flag.

45: A long ball forward favours Crusaders but Jordan Stewart can’t drag his half volley on target as Carrick survive.

H-T: Crusaders 0 Carrick Rangers 1

55: Philip Lowry slips through Harry Franklin with an inch-perfect pass but he’s thwarted by an alert Ross Glendinning who came off his line sharply.

63: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Larmour) Carrick Rangers 1

A fantastic cross in by O’Rourke finds the head of Larmour at the back post who heads into the back of the net.

65: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Offord) Carrick Rangers 1

A blistering two-minute spell for Crusaders as Forsythe feeds the ball into the path of Offord and he makes no mistake with a clinical finish.

90: Ronan Kalla fires over the top for Carrick after a deep free-kick delivery by Heatley.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir, Lowry, Stewart (Clarke ‘74 mins), Blaney, Forsythe (Owens ‘88 mins), O’Rourke, Offord, Larmour, Franklin, Barr (Jewitt-White ‘46 mins)

Subs Not Used: Kerr (GK), Teelan, Smith, James.

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Stewart, Surgenor, Allen, Maciulaitis (Glendinning ‘69 mins), McCullough (Kalla ‘88 mins), Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas (McGuckin ‘88 mins), Cherry (Mitchell ‘90 mins), Heatley, Gibson.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Graham, Given.