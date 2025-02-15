STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 3 Ballymena United 1

Crusaders picked up their third successive win in all competitions after a 3-1 success against Ballymena United at Seaview.

Here’s a story of the match from north Belfast.

1: A chance inside 17 seconds for the visitors as Success Edogun finds Kian Corbally who is denied by the body of Johnny Tuffey.

3: A header from Edogun sails over the crossbar from Corbally’s corner kick delivery.

Jacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders against Ballymena United at SeaviewJacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders against Ballymena United at Seaview
Jacob Blaney celebrates his goal for Crusaders against Ballymena United at Seaview

8: Andy Scott drags an effort well wide from Conor Barr’s cut-back.

14: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Barr, own goal) Ballymena United 0

Crusaders make the breakthrough as Jarlath O’Rourke’s corner kick deflects off Conor Brown and into the net for an own goal.

21: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Blaney) Ballymena United 0

O’Rourke’s free-kick is flicked on by Jordan Forsythe with an unmarked Jacob Blaney firing home.

23: GOAL – Crusaders 2 Ballymena United 1 (McEleney, penalty)

Shane McEleney nets from the spot after Scott was brought down inside the box by Forsythe.

37: A driven effort by Ross Clarke is batted away by visiting stopper Sean O’Neill.

H-T: Crusaders 2 Ballymena United 1

53: A speculative effort by Scott from distance sails harmlessly over the bar.

65: A long ball finds Jay Boyd and he shows great strength by out-muscling Duncan Idehen but his effort is off target.

77: A free-kick by McEleney is spilled by Tuffey – with Crusaders able to clear the loose ball.

80: An opportunity for Ballymena as Aaron Jarvis picks up the ball at the edge of the box but his strike goes wide.

82: Ballymena threaten again as Edogun receives the ball just outside the area and his shot is held by O’Neill.

89: GOAL – Crusaders 3 (O’Rourke) Ballymena United 1

Game, set and match for the hosts as O’Rourke bends a delightful effort into the back of the net following a quick counter-attack.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Lowry, Jewitt-White, Blaney, Forsythe (Weir ‘64 mins), O’Rourke, Smith (Franklin ‘57 mins), Clarke, Boyd (Stewart ‘76 mins), Barr.

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Williamson, Larmour, O’Connor.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Lafferty, Jarvis, Scott (McCurry ‘64 mins), O’Donnell, Edogun, Loughran, McEleney, Corbally, Barr, Idehen.

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Gawne, Moore, McMullan, McCallion, Hood.

Referee: Shane McGonigle

