STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 3 Ballymena United 1
Here’s a story of the match from north Belfast.
1: A chance inside 17 seconds for the visitors as Success Edogun finds Kian Corbally who is denied by the body of Johnny Tuffey.
3: A header from Edogun sails over the crossbar from Corbally’s corner kick delivery.
8: Andy Scott drags an effort well wide from Conor Barr’s cut-back.
14: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Barr, own goal) Ballymena United 0
Crusaders make the breakthrough as Jarlath O’Rourke’s corner kick deflects off Conor Brown and into the net for an own goal.
21: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Blaney) Ballymena United 0
O’Rourke’s free-kick is flicked on by Jordan Forsythe with an unmarked Jacob Blaney firing home.
23: GOAL – Crusaders 2 Ballymena United 1 (McEleney, penalty)
Shane McEleney nets from the spot after Scott was brought down inside the box by Forsythe.
37: A driven effort by Ross Clarke is batted away by visiting stopper Sean O’Neill.
H-T: Crusaders 2 Ballymena United 1
53: A speculative effort by Scott from distance sails harmlessly over the bar.
65: A long ball finds Jay Boyd and he shows great strength by out-muscling Duncan Idehen but his effort is off target.
77: A free-kick by McEleney is spilled by Tuffey – with Crusaders able to clear the loose ball.
80: An opportunity for Ballymena as Aaron Jarvis picks up the ball at the edge of the box but his strike goes wide.
82: Ballymena threaten again as Edogun receives the ball just outside the area and his shot is held by O’Neill.
89: GOAL – Crusaders 3 (O’Rourke) Ballymena United 1
Game, set and match for the hosts as O’Rourke bends a delightful effort into the back of the net following a quick counter-attack.
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Lowry, Jewitt-White, Blaney, Forsythe (Weir ‘64 mins), O’Rourke, Smith (Franklin ‘57 mins), Clarke, Boyd (Stewart ‘76 mins), Barr.
Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Williamson, Larmour, O’Connor.
BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Lafferty, Jarvis, Scott (McCurry ‘64 mins), O’Donnell, Edogun, Loughran, McEleney, Corbally, Barr, Idehen.
Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Gawne, Moore, McMullan, McCallion, Hood.
Referee: Shane McGonigle
