Niall McGinn celebrates his strike for Glentoran against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park

Here’s a story of the match at Stangmore Park.

9: Kealan Dillon’s free-kick headed over the bar by Cathal McGinty.

16: Penalty to Glentoran as Steven Scott brings down Niall McGinn inside the box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

17: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 1 (McCartan)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stone wall penalty for the Glens is comfortably converted by Shay McCartan.

24: A big save by Aaron McCarey as the Glens stopper dives low to thwart Joe Moore’s effort.

25: Paddy McClean makes a timely challenge for the visitors to deny Andy Mitchell’s strike.

25: McCartan’s dipped effort fails to land below the crossbar for Glentoran.

31: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 2 (Junior)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A header towards goal by Aidan Wilson is saved by Declan Dunne but Junior is on hand to gobble up the rebound.

33: So close to 3-0 for the Glens as McCartan’s low effort hits the post with Aaron Wightman’s rebound being deflected wide.

36: Dean Curry nearly scores an own goal as his defensive header hits the crossbar with McCartan’s follow-up being blocked.

43: Glentoran go close on the counter as McCartan’s excellent cross is steered wide at the back post by Junior.

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

52: McCartan’s cross is met by the boot of McClean who has a shot saved over the bar by Dunne.

58: McGinn sends a curling effort over the crossbar for the Glens from an acute angle.

60: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 3 (McGinn)

A great goal by the Glens as substitute Daire O’Connor drives forward and squares the ball for McGinn who steers an effort into the bottom corner.

72: Another opportunity for Glentoran but Singleton’s drive is palmed away by Dunne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

86: Moore sends a low strike into the gloves of a grateful McCarey.

F-T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 3

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, D. Curry, Hegarty (J. Scott ‘64 mins), Dillon (Barrowman ‘46 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, Moore, McGinty, Maguire (Knowles ‘46 mins), Alves (Hutchinson ‘73 mins), Mitchell (Gallagher ‘64 mins).

Subs Not Used: Ritchie (GK), Taggert.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, McCartan (Marshall ‘73 mins), Singleton, Sule (Lindsay ‘87 mins), McClean, Wightman (O’Connor ‘46 mins), McGinn (Clucas ‘82 mins), Junior (McLaughlin ‘87 mins)

Subs Not Used: Webber (GK), Russell.