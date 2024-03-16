STORY OF THE MATCH: Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 3
Here’s a story of the match at Stangmore Park.
9: Kealan Dillon’s free-kick headed over the bar by Cathal McGinty.
16: Penalty to Glentoran as Steven Scott brings down Niall McGinn inside the box.
17: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 1 (McCartan)
A stone wall penalty for the Glens is comfortably converted by Shay McCartan.
24: A big save by Aaron McCarey as the Glens stopper dives low to thwart Joe Moore’s effort.
25: Paddy McClean makes a timely challenge for the visitors to deny Andy Mitchell’s strike.
25: McCartan’s dipped effort fails to land below the crossbar for Glentoran.
31: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 2 (Junior)
A header towards goal by Aidan Wilson is saved by Declan Dunne but Junior is on hand to gobble up the rebound.
33: So close to 3-0 for the Glens as McCartan’s low effort hits the post with Aaron Wightman’s rebound being deflected wide.
36: Dean Curry nearly scores an own goal as his defensive header hits the crossbar with McCartan’s follow-up being blocked.
43: Glentoran go close on the counter as McCartan’s excellent cross is steered wide at the back post by Junior.
H-T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 2
52: McCartan’s cross is met by the boot of McClean who has a shot saved over the bar by Dunne.
58: McGinn sends a curling effort over the crossbar for the Glens from an acute angle.
60: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 3 (McGinn)
A great goal by the Glens as substitute Daire O’Connor drives forward and squares the ball for McGinn who steers an effort into the bottom corner.
72: Another opportunity for Glentoran but Singleton’s drive is palmed away by Dunne.
86: Moore sends a low strike into the gloves of a grateful McCarey.
F-T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Glentoran 3
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, D. Curry, Hegarty (J. Scott ‘64 mins), Dillon (Barrowman ‘46 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, Moore, McGinty, Maguire (Knowles ‘46 mins), Alves (Hutchinson ‘73 mins), Mitchell (Gallagher ‘64 mins).
Subs Not Used: Ritchie (GK), Taggert.
GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, McCartan (Marshall ‘73 mins), Singleton, Sule (Lindsay ‘87 mins), McClean, Wightman (O’Connor ‘46 mins), McGinn (Clucas ‘82 mins), Junior (McLaughlin ‘87 mins)
Subs Not Used: Webber (GK), Russell.
Referee: Ben McMaster