STORY OF THE MATCH: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1
Here’s a story of the match from Stangmore Park:
4: First chance of the game sees Tomas Galvin’s low effort being saved by Rory Brown.
14: Gael Bigirimana finds Brandon Bermingham with a cross field pass. His touch releases Galvin 25 yards from goal but he fires off target.
16: First chance for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin’s delivery is flicked wide by Kyle McClelland.
20: A crisp strike by Connor Murray just sails inches wide of the near post for the visitors.
24: A good ball sends Matthew Shevlin through on goal but he’s denied by the legs of Declan Dunne.
30: Glackin and Murray combine well as the latter sends a curling effort into the gloves of Dunne.
31: Brown dives low to his right to stop Bermingham’s goal bound effort.
35: Close for Coleraine as Ronan Doherty’s near post corner is flicked goalwards by Dean Jarvis with Dunne saving.
36: Murray’s cross finds Shevlin who is denied by a great stop by Dunne.
38: Dungannon have a goal disallowed for offside as Andy Mitchell found the back of the net.
41: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Galvin) Coleraine 0
The opener for the hosts as a cross into the box isn’t defended by the Bannsiders, allowing Galvin to arrow an effort into the back of the net.
H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 0
48: A low strike by Levi Ives is parried with Dunne as the Swifts clear their lines.
61: A speculative effort from distance by Jarvis is saved on the line by Dunne, who earlier cleared his lines from outside the box.
85: Kane’s strike for Coleraine is deflected wide for a corner which comes to nothing.
90: Coleraine think they have an equaliser as Doherty’s goal-bound curler is clawed away by Dunne.
90: More anguish for the Bannsiders as Jamie McGonigle’s strike from a melee is cleared off the line.
90+5: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)
Late drama at Stangmore Park as Sam McClintock’s shot is saved with Shevlin lashing home the rebound.
F-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry, Knowles, McGovern (Hutchinson ‘82 mins), Glenny, Galvin (Dillon ‘63 mins), Wallace, Mitchell, Bermingham (Maguire ‘86 mins), Bigirimana.
Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), King, Boyd, McAleese.
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle (Spence ‘82 mins), Campbell (McGonigle ‘68 mins), Shevlin, Murray (McClintock ‘82 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Ives (P. Burns ‘82 mins), Doherty.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart, Scott.
Referee: Shane Andrews
