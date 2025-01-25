Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Shevlin scored with the last kick of the match to earn Coleraine a point against Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a story of the match from Stangmore Park:

4: First chance of the game sees Tomas Galvin’s low effort being saved by Rory Brown.

14: Gael Bigirimana finds Brandon Bermingham with a cross field pass. His touch releases Galvin 25 yards from goal but he fires off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Glackin takes on Dungannon Swifts defender Steven Scott

16: First chance for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin’s delivery is flicked wide by Kyle McClelland.

20: A crisp strike by Connor Murray just sails inches wide of the near post for the visitors.

24: A good ball sends Matthew Shevlin through on goal but he’s denied by the legs of Declan Dunne.

30: Glackin and Murray combine well as the latter sends a curling effort into the gloves of Dunne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

31: Brown dives low to his right to stop Bermingham’s goal bound effort.

35: Close for Coleraine as Ronan Doherty’s near post corner is flicked goalwards by Dean Jarvis with Dunne saving.

36: Murray’s cross finds Shevlin who is denied by a great stop by Dunne.

38: Dungannon have a goal disallowed for offside as Andy Mitchell found the back of the net.

41: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Galvin) Coleraine 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opener for the hosts as a cross into the box isn’t defended by the Bannsiders, allowing Galvin to arrow an effort into the back of the net.

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 0

48: A low strike by Levi Ives is parried with Dunne as the Swifts clear their lines.

61: A speculative effort from distance by Jarvis is saved on the line by Dunne, who earlier cleared his lines from outside the box.

85: Kane’s strike for Coleraine is deflected wide for a corner which comes to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90: Coleraine think they have an equaliser as Doherty’s goal-bound curler is clawed away by Dunne.

90: More anguish for the Bannsiders as Jamie McGonigle’s strike from a melee is cleared off the line.

90+5: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)

Late drama at Stangmore Park as Sam McClintock’s shot is saved with Shevlin lashing home the rebound.

F-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry, Knowles, McGovern (Hutchinson ‘82 mins), Glenny, Galvin (Dillon ‘63 mins), Wallace, Mitchell, Bermingham (Maguire ‘86 mins), Bigirimana.

Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), King, Boyd, McAleese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle (Spence ‘82 mins), Campbell (McGonigle ‘68 mins), Shevlin, Murray (McClintock ‘82 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Ives (P. Burns ‘82 mins), Doherty.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart, Scott.