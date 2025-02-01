STORY OF THE MATCH: Dungannon Swifts 2 Coleraine 1
Here’s a story of the match:
4: Matthew Shevlin feeds the ball into the path of Connor Murray who sends a strike over the bar.
7: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Bigirimana) Coleraine 0
A stunning strike from Gael Bigirimana gives the Swifts the lead.
9: A free-kick is cleared as far as Murray who sends a low effort into the gloves of Declan Dunne.
13: Rory Brown makes a low save to tip Kealan Dillon’s strike around the post.
18: Lyndon Kane’s cross finds Jamie McGonigle at the back post with the latter having a header cleared off the line.
35: Kane’s cross is headed goalwards by Shevlin with Dunne tipping the ball over.
38: Ronan Doherty has a shot cleared off the line by Steven Scott.
45: Levi Ives’ cross at the back post meets Shevlin who can’t steer on target.
H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 0
51: A shot from Jamie Glackin from distance is tipped around the post by Dunne.
57: Glackin's centre finds Shevlin who has a backheel attempt saved by Dunne.
64: John McGovern sends Dillon through on goal and Brown comes off his line to smother the midfielder.
73: Big chance for the Swifts as Andy Mitchell's cross just evades a certain touch by McGovern for a goal.
75: A clearance lands as far as Kane but he can't keep his strike below the bar for the Bannsiders.
82: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1 (McManus)
A debut to remember for Declan McManus as he heads in from Glackin’s cross.
90: Dungannon think they have won it in normal time as the ball works itself to substitute Tomas Galvin inside the box but he’s denied by an outstanding block by Kane.
F-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1
93: Kane to the rescue again for Dean Shiels’ men as he uses his body to block Grant Hutchison’s goal bound attempt.
101: McManus is fouled at the edge of the area and the striker steps up but hits his free-kick just over the bar.
H-T IN EXTRA-TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1
113: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 2 (Galvin) Coleraine 1
A big moment for the hosts as Mitchell lays the ball to Galvin who arrows into the back of the net.
F-T IN EXTRA-TIME: Dungannon Swifts 2 Coleraine 1
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry, McGovern (Boyd ‘104 mins), Dillon, Alves (Galvin ‘90 mins), Glenny, McAleese (Hutchinson ‘81 mins), Wallace (King ‘104 mins), Mitchell (Knowles ‘118 mins), Bigirimana.
Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Maguire.
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane (McClintock ‘118 mins), Jarvis, Boyle, Shevlin, Murray (Campbell ‘76 mins), McClelland, Glackin (Smith ‘114 mins), McGonigle (McManus ‘64 mins), Ives (P. Burns ‘91 mins), Doherty.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Scott.
Referee: Jamie Robinson
