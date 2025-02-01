STORY OF THE MATCH: Dungannon Swifts 2 Coleraine 1

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:36 BST
Tomas Galvin hit a priceless extra-time winner as Dungannon Swifts knocked Coleraine out of the Irish Cup at Stangmore Park.

Here’s a story of the match:

4: Matthew Shevlin feeds the ball into the path of Connor Murray who sends a strike over the bar.

7: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Bigirimana) Coleraine 0

Tomas Galvin netted the winner for Dungannon Swifts
Tomas Galvin netted the winner for Dungannon Swifts

A stunning strike from Gael Bigirimana gives the Swifts the lead.

9: A free-kick is cleared as far as Murray who sends a low effort into the gloves of Declan Dunne.

13: Rory Brown makes a low save to tip Kealan Dillon’s strike around the post.

18: Lyndon Kane’s cross finds Jamie McGonigle at the back post with the latter having a header cleared off the line.

35: Kane’s cross is headed goalwards by Shevlin with Dunne tipping the ball over.

38: Ronan Doherty has a shot cleared off the line by Steven Scott.

45: Levi Ives’ cross at the back post meets Shevlin who can’t steer on target.

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 0

51: A shot from Jamie Glackin from distance is tipped around the post by Dunne.

57: Glackin's centre finds Shevlin who has a backheel attempt saved by Dunne.

64: John McGovern sends Dillon through on goal and Brown comes off his line to smother the midfielder.

73: Big chance for the Swifts as Andy Mitchell's cross just evades a certain touch by McGovern for a goal.

75: A clearance lands as far as Kane but he can't keep his strike below the bar for the Bannsiders.

82: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1 (McManus)

A debut to remember for Declan McManus as he heads in from Glackin’s cross.

90: Dungannon think they have won it in normal time as the ball works itself to substitute Tomas Galvin inside the box but he’s denied by an outstanding block by Kane.

F-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1

93: Kane to the rescue again for Dean Shiels’ men as he uses his body to block Grant Hutchison’s goal bound attempt.

101: McManus is fouled at the edge of the area and the striker steps up but hits his free-kick just over the bar.

H-T IN EXTRA-TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 Coleraine 1

113: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 2 (Galvin) Coleraine 1

A big moment for the hosts as Mitchell lays the ball to Galvin who arrows into the back of the net.

F-T IN EXTRA-TIME: Dungannon Swifts 2 Coleraine 1

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry, McGovern (Boyd ‘104 mins), Dillon, Alves (Galvin ‘90 mins), Glenny, McAleese (Hutchinson ‘81 mins), Wallace (King ‘104 mins), Mitchell (Knowles ‘118 mins), Bigirimana.

Subs Not Used: Henderson (GK), Maguire.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane (McClintock ‘118 mins), Jarvis, Boyle, Shevlin, Murray (Campbell ‘76 mins), McClelland, Glackin (Smith ‘114 mins), McGonigle (McManus ‘64 mins), Ives (P. Burns ‘91 mins), Doherty.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Scott.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

