F-T: Dungannon Swifts 2 Linfield 3

90+2: RED card for Linfield as Daniel Finlayson is sent off for two bookable offences.

90+1: The ball finds Matthew Fitzpatrick in space and the summer signing for Linfield drags an effort inches wide of the far post.

89: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 2 (Gallagher) Linfield 3

Maybe it’s not over? Can Dungannon stage another incredible fightback? A strong run and cross by Niall Owens finds Ben Gallagher and he powers an effort by Johns.

83: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 Linfield 3 (Millar)

Game, set and match for the visitors as Millar scores yet another beauty at Stangmore Park. The winger is picked out by Cooper and he does the rest by arrowing a delightful effort into the top corner.

69: A speculative strike by Curry is straight down the throat of Johns who saves with ease.

66: Great play by Cooper who shows his trickery to beat Curry and glide into the box but his curling attempt from an acute angle goes over the bar.

60: Another booking in the dugout and this time for Dixie Robinson at Dungannon Swifts as the hosts believe Matthew Clarke handled the ball prior to Dillon arrowing wide from Jake Scott’s lay off.

55: A big chance for Dungannon as Moore once again shows his quality to get to the by-line and his cross meets Gallagher but the ball is just above the striker and he can’t find the target.

54: A yellow card for David Healy for his remarks to referee Keith Kennedy as he felt the Blues should have been awarded a free-kick for a foul on Chris Shields.

52: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 Linfield 2 (Cooper)

A quick pass by Kyle McClean sends Cooper through on goal and whilst initially being denied by Declan Dunne, the attacker gobbles up the rebound.

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Linfield 1

45: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 1 (Dillon) Linfield 1

The Swifts deservedly strike level as Kealan Dillon’s 25-yard free-kick sails beyond the reach of Johns and into the back of the net.

42: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 0 Linfield 1 (McKee)

Linfield take the lead with a minute of complete quality as Joel Cooper’s teasing cross is on the money for Chris McKee to guide his header into the back of the net.

20: The Swifts almost take the lead in fortuitous circumstances as corner kick is glanced goal wards by Dean Curry and deflects off Millar. The ball heads towards the net but Johns dives low to claw the ball out.

15: The lively Joe Moore creates some space at the edge of the box and his low drive is easily gathered by Chris Johns.

13: Linfield go close sixty seconds later as Joel Cooper saw his effort being blocked with the rebound from Millar going off target.

12: After a slow start to proceedings, Linfield would threaten as good play on the by-line by Kirk Millar and Matthew Clarke saw the latter’s cross being diverted away from goal by Caolan Marron.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, J. Scott (Owens, 68), Curry, Marron, Hegarty, Dillon (McGinty, 85), S. Scott, Gallagher, Moore (Galvin, 85), Whiteside (Lusty, 59).

Subs (not used): Morgan (GK), Glenny, Harpur.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean, Cooper (McBrien, 88), Hall, Clarke, McKee (Robertson ‘88), Mulgrew (Fitzpatrick, 76).

Subs (not used): Walsh (GK), McBrien, McKay, Archer, McStravick.