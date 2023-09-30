News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 0 Larne 4

Larne move up to second in the Sports Direct Premiership table after a Lee Bonis hat-trick helped the Inver Reds to a 4-0 win against 10-man Glenavon at Mourneview Park.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 30th Sep 2023, 19:23 BST- 2 min read
Robbie Garrett receives a red card from referee Keith Kennedy during tonight's clash between Glenavon and Larne at Mourneview ParkRobbie Garrett receives a red card from referee Keith Kennedy during tonight's clash between Glenavon and Larne at Mourneview Park
Robbie Garrett receives a red card from referee Keith Kennedy during tonight's clash between Glenavon and Larne at Mourneview Park

Here’s the story of the match:

4: Early sight of goal for Jack Malone who fires over the crossbar for the hosts.

7: First opportunity for Larne as Scott Allan's free-kick meets Cian Bolger who is denied by Rory Brown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

17: Malone strike tipped around the post by an outstretched Dowling.

Most Popular

19: Mooney header wide from a corner kick from Teggart's cross.

27: A cross into the box is spilled by Brown with Lee Bonis' back heel going wide.

31: Paul O'Neill drags an effort wide from a throw-in for Larne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

33: Nearly the opener for the Inver Reds as Levi Ives shows great foot work to get into the box before being denied by a superb save by Brown.

37: A red card for Glenavon's Robbie Garrett for a tackle on Dylan Sloan.

H-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 0

47: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 1 (Bonis)

A lovely ball by Dylan Sloan releases Bonis who reaches through on goal and finishes with precision.

48: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 2 (Bonis)

Bonis adds a quick-fire second as the ex-Portadown ace is found by Kieran Lloyd and he emphatically finishes via the crossbar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

52: Nearly a third for Bonis and Larne as the substitute is denied at close range by Brown after more good work by Lloyd on the right-hand side.

55: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 3 (Bonis)

Bonis completes a ten-minute treble as Allan’s corner kick finds the striker who heads home unmarked.

65: GOAL – Glenavon 0 Larne 4 (Sloan)

A great team goal by the reigning champions as O’Neill lays the ball into the path of Sloan who finds the bottom corner.

79: Mark Randall slips in Bonis with a clever pass but his driven effort is palmed away by Brown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

88: Joe Thomson’s corner kick is headed wide by a well-placed Tomas Cosgrove.

F-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 4

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney (Rogers '57 mins), Snoddy (Baird '57 mins), Malone, Campbell (Prendergast ‘86 mins), Mooney (McCloskey '57 mins), Teggart (Mulvenna ‘80 mins), Wallace, Garrett, Ward.

Subs Not Used: Purvis (GK), Nesbitt.

LARNE: Dowling, Lloyd, Donnelly, Farquhar, O'Neill (Paul ‘68 mins), Ives (Thomson ‘77 mins), Bolger, Cosgrove, Allan (Randall ‘68 mins), Sloan (Glynn ‘77 mins), Ryan (Bonis '13 mins).

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Want.

Referee: Keith Kennedy

Related topics:Lee BonisCian BolgerLarneDylan Sloan