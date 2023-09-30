STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 0 Larne 4
Here’s the story of the match:
4: Early sight of goal for Jack Malone who fires over the crossbar for the hosts.
7: First opportunity for Larne as Scott Allan's free-kick meets Cian Bolger who is denied by Rory Brown.
17: Malone strike tipped around the post by an outstretched Dowling.
19: Mooney header wide from a corner kick from Teggart's cross.
27: A cross into the box is spilled by Brown with Lee Bonis' back heel going wide.
31: Paul O'Neill drags an effort wide from a throw-in for Larne.
33: Nearly the opener for the Inver Reds as Levi Ives shows great foot work to get into the box before being denied by a superb save by Brown.
37: A red card for Glenavon's Robbie Garrett for a tackle on Dylan Sloan.
H-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 0
47: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 1 (Bonis)
A lovely ball by Dylan Sloan releases Bonis who reaches through on goal and finishes with precision.
48: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 2 (Bonis)
Bonis adds a quick-fire second as the ex-Portadown ace is found by Kieran Lloyd and he emphatically finishes via the crossbar.
52: Nearly a third for Bonis and Larne as the substitute is denied at close range by Brown after more good work by Lloyd on the right-hand side.
55: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 3 (Bonis)
Bonis completes a ten-minute treble as Allan’s corner kick finds the striker who heads home unmarked.
65: GOAL – Glenavon 0 Larne 4 (Sloan)
A great team goal by the reigning champions as O’Neill lays the ball into the path of Sloan who finds the bottom corner.
79: Mark Randall slips in Bonis with a clever pass but his driven effort is palmed away by Brown.
88: Joe Thomson’s corner kick is headed wide by a well-placed Tomas Cosgrove.
F-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 4
GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney (Rogers '57 mins), Snoddy (Baird '57 mins), Malone, Campbell (Prendergast ‘86 mins), Mooney (McCloskey '57 mins), Teggart (Mulvenna ‘80 mins), Wallace, Garrett, Ward.
Subs Not Used: Purvis (GK), Nesbitt.
LARNE: Dowling, Lloyd, Donnelly, Farquhar, O'Neill (Paul ‘68 mins), Ives (Thomson ‘77 mins), Bolger, Cosgrove, Allan (Randall ‘68 mins), Sloan (Glynn ‘77 mins), Ryan (Bonis '13 mins).
Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Want.
Referee: Keith Kennedy