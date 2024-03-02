STORY OF THE MATCH: Larne 4 Newington 1
17: First chance of the game as Levi Ives’ cross has a swing and a miss by Lee Bonis but Mark Randall latches onto the ball and fizzes a driven effort wide.
30: Dylan Sloan’s corner kick is flicked back by Bonis with Cian Bolger caught into two minds what to do with the ball from close range as Newington survive.
41: Aaron Donnelly’s cross deflects into the path of Paul O’Neill but his attempt is tame as Marc Maybin collects the ball.
H-T: Larne 0 Newington 0
47: GOAL – Larne 1 (Ives) Newington
A big start to the second-half for the Premiership side as Ives’ free-kick goes into the back of the net.
50: GOAL – Larne 1 (Bonis) Newington
Ives goes from scorer to provider as he does well to cross the ball for Bonis to head home from close range.
52: Larne’s tails are up as Mark Randall fizzes an effort wide from the edge of the box.
54: A big opportunity for 3-0 as O’Neill robs possession and goes through on goal but his effort is gathered by Maybin.
59: A superb switch of play by Donnelly finds Randall who blazes off target after an excellent first touch.
67: GOAL – Larne 3 (Bonis) Newington 0
Randall picks out the run of Bonis with an inch perfect ball and Bonis does the rest for his second goal of the afternoon.
73: Newington skipper Eamonn Hughes tries his luck with a 30-yard free-kick but Aidan McAdams isn’t called into action.
80: Penalty to Newington as Bonis adjudged to have handled a shot inside the box.
80: GOAL – Larne 3 Newington 1 (Hughes)
No mistake from the spot by Hughes who drills an unstoppable effort into the top corner.
90: Bonis has a drilled free-kick saved by the legs of Maybin.
90: GOAL – Larne 4 (Casey, own goal) Newington 1
A cross into the area sees Casey score an own goal.
F-T: Larne 4 Newington 1
LARNE: McAdams, Donnelly, Randall (Orozco ‘68 mins), O’Neill (Westendorf ‘68 mins), Bonis, Ives, Bolger, Cosgrove, Sloan (Kearns ‘89 mins), Gallagher, Williams.
Subs Not Used: Ferguson (GK), Allan, Graham, Ryan.
NEWINGTON: Maybin, Casey, Hughes, P. Donnelly (Morrow ‘88 mins), Stuart (McNicholl ‘85 mins), Downey (Cummings ‘85 mins), Bradley, McBride (Rice ‘56 mins), Reilly (Duffy ‘88 mins), Diver, R. Donnelly.
Subs Not Used: Smyth (GK), McKiernan.
Referee: Lee Tavinder