STORY OF THE MATCH: Linfield 2 Ballymena United 0
Here’s a recap of the sixth round clash at Windsor Park:
2: Ethan McGee blocks a certain goal for Ballymena as the Linfield defender charges down Fraser Taylor’s attempt after Johnny McMurray’s lay-off.
5: Linfield have a goal disallowed for offside as Matthew Fitzpatrick’s header from Kirk Millar’s delivery is ruled out.
8: Kym Nelson reacts to a loose ball inside Linfield’s penalty box but his shot on the turn is wide.
14: GOAL – Linfield 1 (McKee) Ballymena United 0
The opener for Linfield as Fitzpatrick finds Millar inside the box, his shot inadvertently finds Chris McKee who lashes into the net from close range.
16: Chance for Ballymena as Michael Place’s corner-kick is headed over by Johnny McMurray at the front post.
29: Joel Cooper cuts inside and his driven strike is deflected wide by the alert Nelson.
33: A long runs allows the Sky Blues to break forward which results in Calvin McCurry’s low effort finding the gloves of Chris Johns.
40: McKee picks out strike partner Fitzpatrick inside the box but the ex-Glenavon forward arrows wide.
H-T: Linfield 1 Ballymena United 0
46: Ballymena should be level within 20 seconds of the restart as McCurry seizes upon a weak header back and fires straight at Johns, with McMurray’s follow-up blazing over the crossbar.
53: Another superb delivery by Matthew Clarke on the left-hand side is headed wide by Fitzpatrick.
65: Penalty to Linfield as Steven McCullough is adjudged to have bundled McKee over inside the box.
66: GOAL – Linfield 2 (Shields) Ballymena United
First-half substitute Chris Shields comfortably dispatches the penalty from 12 yards.
76: A clever free-kick routine by the Blues results in Kyle McClean blazing over from a quickly taken set-piece.
81: McKee does extremely well to chase down a lost cause before seeing a shot cleared off the line.
90: With his first touch as coming on as a substitute, Linfield ace Joshua Archer fires over the bar.
F-T: Linfield 2 Ballymena United 0
LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Millar (Archer ‘90 mins), McClean, Cooper (Fallon ‘68 mins, Clarke, McKee, Mulgrew (Shields ‘26 mins), McGee, Fitzpatrick (McBrien ‘68 mins.
Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), Doherty, Graham.
BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Rocks (Leddy ‘73 mins), McCullough, Taylor, McMurray, Boyle, Brown, Place (Barr ‘66 mins), Robinson, McCurry.
Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), McGrory, Tennant, Taylor, Stewart.
Referee: Evan Boyce