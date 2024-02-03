All Sections
STORY OF THE MATCH: Linfield 2 Ballymena United 0

Linfield booked their spot in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup after a 2-0 win against Ballymena United.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 16:49 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 17:56 GMT
Linfield players celebrate with Chris Shields after he netted a second-half penalty against Ballymena UnitedLinfield players celebrate with Chris Shields after he netted a second-half penalty against Ballymena United
Here’s a recap of the sixth round clash at Windsor Park:

2: Ethan McGee blocks a certain goal for Ballymena as the Linfield defender charges down Fraser Taylor’s attempt after Johnny McMurray’s lay-off.

5: Linfield have a goal disallowed for offside as Matthew Fitzpatrick’s header from Kirk Millar’s delivery is ruled out.

8: Kym Nelson reacts to a loose ball inside Linfield’s penalty box but his shot on the turn is wide.

14: GOAL – Linfield 1 (McKee) Ballymena United 0

The opener for Linfield as Fitzpatrick finds Millar inside the box, his shot inadvertently finds Chris McKee who lashes into the net from close range.

16: Chance for Ballymena as Michael Place’s corner-kick is headed over by Johnny McMurray at the front post.

29: Joel Cooper cuts inside and his driven strike is deflected wide by the alert Nelson.

33: A long runs allows the Sky Blues to break forward which results in Calvin McCurry’s low effort finding the gloves of Chris Johns.

40: McKee picks out strike partner Fitzpatrick inside the box but the ex-Glenavon forward arrows wide.

H-T: Linfield 1 Ballymena United 0

46: Ballymena should be level within 20 seconds of the restart as McCurry seizes upon a weak header back and fires straight at Johns, with McMurray’s follow-up blazing over the crossbar.

53: Another superb delivery by Matthew Clarke on the left-hand side is headed wide by Fitzpatrick.

65: Penalty to Linfield as Steven McCullough is adjudged to have bundled McKee over inside the box.

66: GOAL – Linfield 2 (Shields) Ballymena United

First-half substitute Chris Shields comfortably dispatches the penalty from 12 yards.

76: A clever free-kick routine by the Blues results in Kyle McClean blazing over from a quickly taken set-piece.

81: McKee does extremely well to chase down a lost cause before seeing a shot cleared off the line.

90: With his first touch as coming on as a substitute, Linfield ace Joshua Archer fires over the bar.

F-T: Linfield 2 Ballymena United 0

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Millar (Archer ‘90 mins), McClean, Cooper (Fallon ‘68 mins, Clarke, McKee, Mulgrew (Shields ‘26 mins), McGee, Fitzpatrick (McBrien ‘68 mins.

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), Doherty, Graham.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Rocks (Leddy ‘73 mins), McCullough, Taylor, McMurray, Boyle, Brown, Place (Barr ‘66 mins), Robinson, McCurry.

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), McGrory, Tennant, Taylor, Stewart.

Referee: Evan Boyce

