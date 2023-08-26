Here’s the story of the match:

2: A corner kick by Tom Patchett is headed wide at the back post by Robert McLean for Moyola.

5: A chance for Warrenpoint as James Walker’s corner meets Joe Gorman who steers over from an acute angle.

Action between Moyola Park and Warrenpoint Town at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12: Another set piece would prove to be dangerous for the hosts as Patchett’s delivery is once again on the money for McLean who can’t divert his header on target.

22: Moyola defender Richard Vauls goes into the book after a challenge inside his own half.

32: Patchett thinks he’s found the opener but his 20-yard free-kick is deflected inches wide.

37: A great tackle by Caleb Wan allows Moyola to break forward as Patchett’s curling effort is blocked by John Boyle.

39: GOAL - Moyola Park 0-1 Warrenpoint Town (Ball)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Gray’s side break the deadlock in emphatic style as Ball’s free-kick from 25 yards sails into the back of the net.

40: GOAL Moyola Park 0-2 Warrenpoint Town (O’Flaherty)

A quick-fire double for the ‘Point as the ball is worked out to Jamie O’Flaherty who bends an effort into the bottom corner.

45: GOAL Moyola Park 0-3 Warrenpoint Town (O’Hanlon)

The visitors are awarded a penalty as Dauda Shotayo is fouled inside the area by Elliot McKim. The resulting spot kick by Jim O’Hanlon is saved but the ex-Glentorn ace fires in the rebound.

H-T: Moyola Park 0 Warrenpoint Town 3

46: Ball’s cross finds an onrushing Declan Loye who can’t stab his effort into the back of the net for Warrenpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

53: Moyola skipper Samuel McIlveen has a free-kick well held by Lewis Deane.

54: A triple substitution for Moyola as Caiolan Brennan, Joshua Busteed and Aaron Harris are introduced from the bench.

63: Good play by Moyola’s Adam Gray sees him having a strike tipped over the bar by Deane.

65: Warrenpoint go close again as Shotayo feeds the ball to Jeff Nwodo who blazes over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

65: Double substitution for the ‘Point as John Savage and Colm Carney enter the fray.

74: The game is paused for Moyola to make a further two changes as Stephen Hughes brings on Luke McConnell and Conall Doherty.

76: Another double substitution but this time for Warrenpoint as Evan McEnteggart and Rory Powell are brought on.

80: McLean can’t hit a strike on the turn on target from a corner kick for Moyola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90: A final change made by Barry Gray as Niall Lennon replaces Ray O’Sullivan.

90: Ball sends a free kick harmlessly over the crossbar at the death.

F-T: Moyola Park 0 Warrenpoint Town 3

MOYOLA PARK: Findlay, Vauls, McLean, McKim, McIlveen, Wan (McConnell ‘74 mins), Patchett (Doherty ‘74 mins), Young (Brennan ‘54 mins), Gray, M. McNeill (Harris ‘54 mins), J. McNeill (Busteed ‘54 mins).

Subs (not used): McDowell (GK), Johnston.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Deane, O'Sullvan (Lennon ‘90 mins), Boyle, Walker, O'Hanlon (McEnteggart ‘76 mins), Shotayo (Savage ‘65 mins), Ball, Loye (Carney ‘65 mins), Gorman, Nwodo, O'Flaherty (Powell ‘76 mins).

Subs (not used): McStay (GK), McElligott.