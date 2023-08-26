STORY OF THE MATCH: Moyola Park 0 Warrenpoint Town 3
Here’s the story of the match:
2: A corner kick by Tom Patchett is headed wide at the back post by Robert McLean for Moyola.
5: A chance for Warrenpoint as James Walker’s corner meets Joe Gorman who steers over from an acute angle.
12: Another set piece would prove to be dangerous for the hosts as Patchett’s delivery is once again on the money for McLean who can’t divert his header on target.
22: Moyola defender Richard Vauls goes into the book after a challenge inside his own half.
32: Patchett thinks he’s found the opener but his 20-yard free-kick is deflected inches wide.
37: A great tackle by Caleb Wan allows Moyola to break forward as Patchett’s curling effort is blocked by John Boyle.
39: GOAL - Moyola Park 0-1 Warrenpoint Town (Ball)
Barry Gray’s side break the deadlock in emphatic style as Ball’s free-kick from 25 yards sails into the back of the net.
40: GOAL Moyola Park 0-2 Warrenpoint Town (O’Flaherty)
A quick-fire double for the ‘Point as the ball is worked out to Jamie O’Flaherty who bends an effort into the bottom corner.
45: GOAL Moyola Park 0-3 Warrenpoint Town (O’Hanlon)
The visitors are awarded a penalty as Dauda Shotayo is fouled inside the area by Elliot McKim. The resulting spot kick by Jim O’Hanlon is saved but the ex-Glentorn ace fires in the rebound.
H-T: Moyola Park 0 Warrenpoint Town 3
46: Ball’s cross finds an onrushing Declan Loye who can’t stab his effort into the back of the net for Warrenpoint.
53: Moyola skipper Samuel McIlveen has a free-kick well held by Lewis Deane.
54: A triple substitution for Moyola as Caiolan Brennan, Joshua Busteed and Aaron Harris are introduced from the bench.
63: Good play by Moyola’s Adam Gray sees him having a strike tipped over the bar by Deane.
65: Warrenpoint go close again as Shotayo feeds the ball to Jeff Nwodo who blazes over.
65: Double substitution for the ‘Point as John Savage and Colm Carney enter the fray.
74: The game is paused for Moyola to make a further two changes as Stephen Hughes brings on Luke McConnell and Conall Doherty.
76: Another double substitution but this time for Warrenpoint as Evan McEnteggart and Rory Powell are brought on.
80: McLean can’t hit a strike on the turn on target from a corner kick for Moyola.
90: A final change made by Barry Gray as Niall Lennon replaces Ray O’Sullivan.
90: Ball sends a free kick harmlessly over the crossbar at the death.
F-T: Moyola Park 0 Warrenpoint Town 3
MOYOLA PARK: Findlay, Vauls, McLean, McKim, McIlveen, Wan (McConnell ‘74 mins), Patchett (Doherty ‘74 mins), Young (Brennan ‘54 mins), Gray, M. McNeill (Harris ‘54 mins), J. McNeill (Busteed ‘54 mins).
Subs (not used): McDowell (GK), Johnston.
WARRENPOINT TOWN: Deane, O'Sullvan (Lennon ‘90 mins), Boyle, Walker, O'Hanlon (McEnteggart ‘76 mins), Shotayo (Savage ‘65 mins), Ball, Loye (Carney ‘65 mins), Gorman, Nwodo, O'Flaherty (Powell ‘76 mins).
Subs (not used): McStay (GK), McElligott.
Referee: Niall Devlin