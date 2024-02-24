All Sections
STORY OF THE MATCH: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2

Coleraine maintained their grip on 6th spot in the Premiership table as two first-half goals saw off the challenge of Newry City.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:53 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 16:57 GMT
Here’s a story of the match at the Newry Showgrounds:

6: GOAL – Newry City 0 Coleraine 1 (McKendry)

A goal of the season contender by Conor McKendry as the Bannsiders’ top goalscorer finds the back of the net with a rasping drive from 30 yards.

Conor McKendry netted a spectacular opener for Coleraine at the Newry ShowgroundsConor McKendry netted a spectacular opener for Coleraine at the Newry Showgrounds
13: Ciaran O’Connor bursts forward for Newry and finds Adam Salley but his low attempt is tipped around the post by Rory Brown.

18: Jamie McGonigle has a penalty saved by Conor Mitchell after the Bannsiders were awarded a spot-kick following Ryan McGivern’s handball inside the box.

26: Two big opportunities for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin releases McGonigle who has a low attempt saved by Mitchell, with Jack Scott sending the rebound wide.

30: GOAL – Newry City 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)

Bannsiders double their advantage as Glackin’s corner-kick meets Shevlin at the back post who has an easy header.

38: Newry City look certain to pull a goal back but O’Connor’s downward header is tipped around the post by Brown for a corner.

40: Another big chance for Barry Gray’s side as Georgie Poynton’s free-kick is headed over the bar by Salley.

H-T: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2

48: McKendry sends an effort from 25 yards well over the crossbar.

61: A flick-on finds O’Connor at the edge of the area but his attempt is well off target.

74: Coleraine go close as the ball is worked out to McGonigle inside the box but his shot is expertly saved by Mitchell at the expense of a corner.

84: McGonigle shows neat foot work to dance by Alex O’Brien but his strike is saved by Mitchell yet again.

88: A rasping drive by McGonigle sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

88: A vital save by Brown as he aims to preserve his clean sheet as he denies John McGovern from close range.

90: Shevlin has a goal disallowed as Andy Scott was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

F-T: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2

NEWRY CITY: Mitchell, King, N. Healy, McGivern, McCaffrey, O’Connor, McGovern, Salley (Carroll ‘79 mins), Scullion, Poynton (O’Brien ‘66 mins), Doyle (Forde ‘79 mins).

Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), Mooney, McDonagh, McGovern.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry (A. Scott ‘82 mins), Lowry, Shevlin, Farren, Glackin (A. Jarvis ‘66 mins), J. Scott, McGonigle (Lynch ‘90 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Cole, O’Mahony, O’Hara.

Referee: Keith Kennedy

