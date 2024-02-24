STORY OF THE MATCH: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2
Here’s a story of the match at the Newry Showgrounds:
6: GOAL – Newry City 0 Coleraine 1 (McKendry)
A goal of the season contender by Conor McKendry as the Bannsiders’ top goalscorer finds the back of the net with a rasping drive from 30 yards.
13: Ciaran O’Connor bursts forward for Newry and finds Adam Salley but his low attempt is tipped around the post by Rory Brown.
18: Jamie McGonigle has a penalty saved by Conor Mitchell after the Bannsiders were awarded a spot-kick following Ryan McGivern’s handball inside the box.
26: Two big opportunities for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin releases McGonigle who has a low attempt saved by Mitchell, with Jack Scott sending the rebound wide.
30: GOAL – Newry City 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)
Bannsiders double their advantage as Glackin’s corner-kick meets Shevlin at the back post who has an easy header.
38: Newry City look certain to pull a goal back but O’Connor’s downward header is tipped around the post by Brown for a corner.
40: Another big chance for Barry Gray’s side as Georgie Poynton’s free-kick is headed over the bar by Salley.
H-T: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2
48: McKendry sends an effort from 25 yards well over the crossbar.
61: A flick-on finds O’Connor at the edge of the area but his attempt is well off target.
74: Coleraine go close as the ball is worked out to McGonigle inside the box but his shot is expertly saved by Mitchell at the expense of a corner.
84: McGonigle shows neat foot work to dance by Alex O’Brien but his strike is saved by Mitchell yet again.
88: A rasping drive by McGonigle sails harmlessly over the crossbar.
88: A vital save by Brown as he aims to preserve his clean sheet as he denies John McGovern from close range.
90: Shevlin has a goal disallowed as Andy Scott was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.
F-T: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2
NEWRY CITY: Mitchell, King, N. Healy, McGivern, McCaffrey, O’Connor, McGovern, Salley (Carroll ‘79 mins), Scullion, Poynton (O’Brien ‘66 mins), Doyle (Forde ‘79 mins).
Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), Mooney, McDonagh, McGovern.
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry (A. Scott ‘82 mins), Lowry, Shevlin, Farren, Glackin (A. Jarvis ‘66 mins), J. Scott, McGonigle (Lynch ‘90 mins).
Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Cole, O’Mahony, O’Hara.
Referee: Keith Kennedy