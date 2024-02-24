Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s a story of the match at the Newry Showgrounds:

6: GOAL – Newry City 0 Coleraine 1 (McKendry)

A goal of the season contender by Conor McKendry as the Bannsiders’ top goalscorer finds the back of the net with a rasping drive from 30 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor McKendry netted a spectacular opener for Coleraine at the Newry Showgrounds

13: Ciaran O’Connor bursts forward for Newry and finds Adam Salley but his low attempt is tipped around the post by Rory Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18: Jamie McGonigle has a penalty saved by Conor Mitchell after the Bannsiders were awarded a spot-kick following Ryan McGivern’s handball inside the box.

26: Two big opportunities for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin releases McGonigle who has a low attempt saved by Mitchell, with Jack Scott sending the rebound wide.

30: GOAL – Newry City 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)

Bannsiders double their advantage as Glackin’s corner-kick meets Shevlin at the back post who has an easy header.

38: Newry City look certain to pull a goal back but O’Connor’s downward header is tipped around the post by Brown for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40: Another big chance for Barry Gray’s side as Georgie Poynton’s free-kick is headed over the bar by Salley.

H-T: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2

48: McKendry sends an effort from 25 yards well over the crossbar.

61: A flick-on finds O’Connor at the edge of the area but his attempt is well off target.

74: Coleraine go close as the ball is worked out to McGonigle inside the box but his shot is expertly saved by Mitchell at the expense of a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

84: McGonigle shows neat foot work to dance by Alex O’Brien but his strike is saved by Mitchell yet again.

88: A rasping drive by McGonigle sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

88: A vital save by Brown as he aims to preserve his clean sheet as he denies John McGovern from close range.

90: Shevlin has a goal disallowed as Andy Scott was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

F-T: Newry City 0 Coleraine 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEWRY CITY: Mitchell, King, N. Healy, McGivern, McCaffrey, O’Connor, McGovern, Salley (Carroll ‘79 mins), Scullion, Poynton (O’Brien ‘66 mins), Doyle (Forde ‘79 mins).

Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), Mooney, McDonagh, McGovern.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry (A. Scott ‘82 mins), Lowry, Shevlin, Farren, Glackin (A. Jarvis ‘66 mins), J. Scott, McGonigle (Lynch ‘90 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Cole, O’Mahony, O’Hara.