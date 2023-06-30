The game at Inver Park will provide good preparation for Europe as Gibson Cup holders Larne face HJK Helsinki in Champions League qualifying, whilst Crusaders square off against fellow Finnish side FK Haka.

Proceeds from the Charity Shield final will go towards White Ribbon NI, the official charity partner of the Northern Ireland Football League.

When is Larne vs Crusaders?

Larne and Crusaders square off in the Charity Shield final tomorrow afternoon at Inver Park

The game will take place at Inver Park, the home of Larne on Saturday, July 1.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 3pm.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be streamed live for free on NIFL’s official YouTube account (@OfficialNIFL).

What do White Ribbon NI do?

White Ribbon NI are currently the official charity partner of the NI Football League and has been set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.