Stuart Dallas ‘over the moon’ after extending contract with Leeds United

Stuart Dallas said he was ‘over the moon’ after committing his long-term future to Leeds United.

The Northern Ireland international has landed a new four-year contract to keep him at Elland Road until June 2023.

Dallas joined the Whites from Brentford in the summer of 2015 with the versatile 28-year-old having since made 151 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, netting 15 goals.

The former Crusaders man#s previous deal expired next summer and the duo have signed long-term deals just two days after midfielder Kalvin Phillips also signed a new five-year contract.

It is understood that talks had been ongoing for a couple of months with Dallas, but he felt settled at the club and was desperate to stay at Elland Road for the long term.

Dallas beamed after signing his new contract: “I’m delighted.

“I’m over the moon, firstly for the club to see me as an important figure and to reward me with a new contract, I am delighted with that and it’s a good feeling to commit my future.

“I have been here a while now and there’s nowhere else I want to play at.

“It’s where I call home, for me it’s home, for my family it’s home and I am delighted.”

The Whites also announced a new contract for captain Liam Cooper.

Scotland international Cooper has penned a new five-year deal which secures the defender until June 2024.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Cooper.

“Me and my family are over the moon and what a way to do it with my best mate as well.

“It’s a bit of a co-incidence but as soon as Leeds wanted to extend my stay it was a no-brainer for me.

“I have had an unbelievable five years here, I didn’t start off too great but I feel like I have really come into my own the last couple of years and I’m enjoying my football more than ever.

“We’ve got a great squad here, the ambition of the club is massive and I’d be silly not to want to extend.”