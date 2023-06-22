The 25-year-old joins the ranks at the Amber Army after leaving Glentoran following the expiry of his contract.

Crowe started his career at Norwich City as a scholar and then turned professional before returning home to sign for Linfield.

However, after a six-month spell at Windsor Park, he would cross the ‘Big Two’ divide as he enjoyed five years at Glentoran, winning the Irish Cup in 2020.

Joe Crowe has signed a three-year deal at Carrick Rangers after leaving Glentoran

The next chapter of his career will see the former Northern Ireland youth international play his football at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Speaking to Carrick’s official website, boss Stuart King beamed with delight at his new arrival who rejected offers from top-six clubs to join the ‘Gers.

He said: “What a signing this is. I have to give my Chairman massive credit on this one.

"A lot of other “bigger” clubs wanted Joe, but our attention to detail and work regarding an offer that we knew would suit him and his needs at present gave us the edge.

"He is one of the best midfielders in the country and his record shows that as Glentoran rarely lost when he played.

"I expect him to have a massive influence both on-and-off the pitch. Our younger players will learn a lot from him and at 25 I believe we will be getting Joe in his best years.

"It is a very exciting time for our Club and this signing is another step forward in our plans.”

Crowe spoke of his ‘excitement’ at a new project in his playing career that also involved a loan spell at League of Ireland side Limerick.

“I am delighted to sign for Carrick,” he added.

"I’m really looking forward to playing my football here and hope to get as many games under my belt as possible.

"When I spoke to Stuart and Peter they really got me excited about the project here and it was something I couldn’t turn down.