Stuart King hopes his 'improving' Carrick side can earn maximum points
Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King is hoping that his side can profit from their recent good performances as they welcome Glenavon to the Loughview Leisure Arena this afternoon.
The Amber Army put in a spirited performance against Coleraine on Tuesday night, and despite having a numerical advantage due to Jamie Glackin's red card, they left The Showgrounds empty handed as Matthew Shevlin blasted home a 70th minute spot kick.King was left to rue two glorious chances for his side on the north coast as David Cushley fired wide when one-on-one with the 'keeper, before Lloyd Anderson was somehow denied at close range."I thought we were really competitive against one of the teams fighting for the league," King said."I thought we were well in the game, missed two complete sitters in the second-half and then they go and get a man sent-off and score from a penalty kick."I'm not going to argue about the spot kick but what I can be disappointed about is the two chances we missed in the second-half."If we put one away, we are leaving here with a massive point for us."It's disappointing but that's why Coleraine are fighting for the title and that's why we are in the bottom half."Coleraine didn't create much either but that's a credit to my players as the work rate, effort and commitment was phenomenal."With Glenavon just ahead of the 'Gers in the Danske Bank Premiership standings, King is hopeful of cutting that gap with a positive outcome against the Lurgan Blues.
Emmett McGuckin limped off late in the second-half on Tuesday night but King is optimistic at having more players back at his disposal."We will dust ourselves down and I'd be worried if we weren't creating anything," he continued."We want to keep on improving and I think that's what we're doing."We will have more senior players available this afternoon."It will be a competitive game but we are at home and if we play like we have been recently, then hopefully we will get some points on the board."