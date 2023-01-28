The Amber Army put in a spirited performance against Coleraine on Tuesday night, and despite having a numerical advantage due to Jamie Glackin's red card, they left The Showgrounds empty handed as Matthew Shevlin blasted home a 70th minute spot kick.King was left to rue two glorious chances for his side on the north coast as David Cushley fired wide when one-on-one with the 'keeper, before Lloyd Anderson was somehow denied at close range."I thought we were really competitive against one of the teams fighting for the league," King said."I thought we were well in the game, missed two complete sitters in the second-half and then they go and get a man sent-off and score from a penalty kick."I'm not going to argue about the spot kick but what I can be disappointed about is the two chances we missed in the second-half."If we put one away, we are leaving here with a massive point for us."It's disappointing but that's why Coleraine are fighting for the title and that's why we are in the bottom half."Coleraine didn't create much either but that's a credit to my players as the work rate, effort and commitment was phenomenal."With Glenavon just ahead of the 'Gers in the Danske Bank Premiership standings, King is hopeful of cutting that gap with a positive outcome against the Lurgan Blues.