Carrick Rangers have confirmed the exit of Stuart King as manager “by mutual consent” following a 1-0 defeat to third-tier Queen’s University in the BetMcLean Cup.

A statement released by the Premiership club over social media read: “Carrick Rangers and Stuart King have this evening parted company by mutual consent”.

The decision comes with Carrick bottom of the Irish League top-flight table having suffered eight successive Sports Direct Premiership defeats following a win on the opening day.

Chris Middleton grabbed the sole goal for Queen’s on 83 minutes to secure a memorable win for the Premier Intermediate League outfit away at Taylor’s Avenue – and, ultimately, an end to King’s era as Carrick boss.

Stuart King and Carrick Rangers have "parted company by mutual consent". (Photo by INPHO/PressEye/Stephen Hamilton)

King arrived at Carrick in June 2021 from lower-league Banbridge Town and finished last season with Rangers’ highest-ever senior finish of seventh following a record-breaking win tally and points return.

Summer transfer business included the arrivals of experienced players such as Luke McCullough, Seanan Clucas and Paul Heatley to bolster the squad with financial backing from club officials in pursuit of a break into the Premiership’s top-six hierarchy.

However, the cup shock proved decisive.

King, following Saturday’s 4-0 league loss to Dungannon Swifts, told BBC Sport NI: "I've asked the players to be accountable today and some of them have done things I can't legislate for, I will take responsibility because I am the manager but when they cross the white line it's up to them.

"I've tried different approaches to turn it around and they need to be accountable because it's not working."