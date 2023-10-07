Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Villagers have beaten Larne at home and taken a share of the spoils from away games against Crusaders and Cliftonville so far this season.

King's men have also taken notable scalps - including wins at home to Glentoran and Coleraine - as they make the journey to Lakeview Park this afternoon.

"They've done brilliantly and I've watched them loads," King explained to Carrick Rangers TV.

Carrick Rangers are the visitors to Lakeview Park this afternoon as they face Loughgall

"Their movement and interchange in the middle of the park has been really good and something we have to be aware of.

"But we know we are good on our day also.

"We aren't going to be silly about it, we know it's going to be a tough game and if we are on our level we will give them a hell of a game."

The Amber Army have struggled with a litany of injuries and knocks in recent weeks but King is hopeful of having two or three back at disposal, including new signing Lewis MacKinnon.

The ex-Rangers defender will add to King’s options after international clearance was granted for the 20-year-old.

King said of the injury crisis: "We've had to really manage it.

"We've had to look after the players on training nights and a lot of them have been carrying knocks in recent weeks, but to be fair to them, they've all put their boots on and played for me.

"They deserve credit for that and it's great at least two or three will be back for the weekend which will add competition.

"The boys who are playing at the minute have played quite well but we've got to keep our head down for a massive game on Saturday.

"It's one we are really looking forward to but we know how good they've been.”

The ‘Gers were victorious against Moyola Park in the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday night and King was pleased to see a few of the club’s bright stars make their debuts.

"I'm happy all the kids were able to get on, so it was a real good night for us,” he continued.