Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Hamilton’s exit as Glenavon boss after almost 12 years in charge was confirmed on Wednesday by the Mourneview Park club – marking the end of an era.

Now King travels to Glenavon today facing a new challenge but with high words of praise for his old pal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately it has nothing to do with me whatever goes on at Glenavon or any other rival club...as manager of Carrick Rangers my job this week has been to prepare my side for a tough and important Premiership game irrespective of who is in charge or anything else,” said King. “But, from a personal viewpoint, I go back a long way with Gary so have huge admiration for him as a person and professional.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Hamilton (left) and Stuart King (right) as Glenavon team-mates in 2010. (Photo by Colm O'Reilly/Pacemaker Press)

"We’ve known each other since playing youth football and he was at Blackburn Rovers when I went across the water to Preston North End.

"We became really close when playing as team-mates at Glenavon in the season before he took over as manager and I moved on.

"I genuinely look up to Gary, hold him in the highest respect and consider the job at Glenavon just a top-drawer performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To win Irish Cups and give Glenavon that taste of European football demands respect.

"Some context comes from the fact that last season we recorded the highest points tally for Carrick Rangers as a Premiership club...but still Glenavon finished above us in the table."

King is still in the early stages of management life at senior level, having taken over at Carrick Rangers in 2021 following time operating as Banbridge Town boss outside the elite.

"To survive at one club as manager for more than a decade is so impressive given the pressures of this job,” said King. “I can only repeat how much respect I have for his achievements as a manager and I’ve always valued our friendship.