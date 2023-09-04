Ballard, 23, is back in O’Neill’s squad after missing June’s fixtures through injury, but is now a doubt for the away double-header against Slovenia and Kazakhstan after picking up an undisclosed problem in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

“We have an injury concern over Daniel (Ballard), however. everyone else came through the weekend unscathed,” O’Neill said after the squad met up in Ljubljana on Monday.

“The mood in the camp is good and the players are looking forward to the games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.”

O’Neill, already without a string of senior players including Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Jamal Lewis and Shane Ferguson, saw forwards Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor join the list of absentees when they were forced to withdraw from duty late last week.

Jordan Jones and Eoin Toal were both added to the squad before the weekend, with Brodie Spencer also called up as cover.

“Naturally, I am disappointed we are without Shayne and Dale due to injury,” O’Neill added.

“Both of them have been playing really well this season. However, I believe the strikers we have in the squad are more than capable of getting us goals.

“Josh (Magennis) and Dion (Charles) both scored for their respective clubs at the weekend, while Conor (Washington) has been in good form for his new club.

“The three players we have brought in will provide us with more options in defence and midfield.

“Jordan (Jones) has recovered from an injury which kept him out of Wigan’s squad at the start of the season, while Eoin is back in the Bolton defence after missing some games through injury and Brodie is settling in well at Motherwell.”