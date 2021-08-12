Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa celebrates with Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic and César Azpilicueta

Super Cup: Chelsea victorious in spectacular Belfast showpiece final

Chelsea secured their second UEFA Super Cup win after their penalty shootout victory against Villarreal at Windsor Park.

By Steven Crawford
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:23 pm

It was a fantastic night at the National Stadium checkout the images below...

1. Cup winners

Chelsea players celebrate

Buy photo

2.

Chelsea players celebrate their UEFA Super Cup victory

Buy photo

3. Sealed with a kiss

Marcos Alonso celebrates with the trophy

Buy photo

4. Silva-ware

Thiago Silva celebrates

Buy photo
ChelseaBelfastVillarreal
Next Page
Page 1 of 4