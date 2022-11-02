Super Joel Cooper the star as Linfield reach BetMcLean Cup semi-finals

Even though his boys were unbeaten at home last season, Windsor Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Blues this term – the 3-0 win against Championship side Annagh United was only their third of the domestic season.

It was Joel Cooper who was the tormentor-in-chief. Not only did he score two of his team’s goals, but he gave Ciaran McGurgan’s team a most uncomfortable 90 minutes.

Teenager Liam McStravick also got on the scoresheet, netting with the last kick of the game.

Joel Cooper scores in Linfield's 3-0 win over Annagh United

The victory sets up a tantalising ‘Big Two’ encounter away to Glentoran early next month.

The game marks the start of a hectic month for Healy’s team because they will feature in no less than eight games across three competitions over the next four weeks – six at home.

Linfield made all the early running and Cooper really should have his team in front after only four minutes. He latched on to a Robbie McDaid flick and, after leaving the defence in his wake, he could only fire his shot wide.

Defender Daniel Finlayson then joined his forwards to flash a great cross into the box that neither McDaid nor Cooper could touch home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive Kirk Millar then sent Cooper racing into the box on the right and, after cutting the ball on to his favourite left foot, he forced goalkeeper Joel Little into a great save.

Healy’s boys finally broke the deadlock on 25 minutes. Cooper showed great composure when he was picked out by a sublime pass from Andy Clarke and, with only Little to beat, he drilled the ball hard and low into the bottom corner.

It was almost two in their next attack. Cooper’s corner-kick was met by Finlayson, but he could only direct his head over the crossbar.

Cooper should really have had the Blues out of sight eight minutes before the interval when Jimmy Callacher’s cut-back was volleyed over the top by the in-form winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues missed another good chance in their next raid. Matty Clarke sent McDaid scampering free and his shot appeared to slip through the legs of Little, who recovered quickly to save at the second attempt.

Linfield hadn’t another clear sniff of goal until 65 minutes when Cooper cut in from the right, hurdling challenge after challenge, before lashing his shot over the top from the edge of the box.

The Blues missed another great chance to see off he visitors with 20 minutes left. Millar’s cross from the right fell perfectly for Andy Clarke but he completely fluffed his lines when it mattered.

Cooper sealed the deal eight minutes from time, picking up a flick from substitute Eetu Vertainen and, after roaring into the box, he fired low and hard past Little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McStravick still had time to meet a Conor Pepper cross to expertly guide past Little.

Cliftonville and Coleraine – in a repeat of last season’s final - will meet across the other BetMcLean Cup last-four clash.