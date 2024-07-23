Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The head coach of United States-based team Surf Select has hailed the hospitality of Northern Ireland after his side's win in the SuperCupNI tournament.

After finding themselves trailing 1-0 to Ballymena United at half-time courtesy of Freddie Mairs' penalty, Surf Select turned the screw in the last 20 minutes of the contest as goals from Brayden Shen and Raul Zarate Espinola sealed a 2-1 win against the Sky Blues.

The fixture marked only the second competitive game for Surf Select as players are chosen from throughout the States to come to the tournament.

Speaking to the News Letter after the game in Ballymoney, Surf Select head coach Seth Swenson was pleased with how his players came from behind to win despite never having the experiences of playing as a team.

Surf Select picked up a 2-1 win against Ballymena United in the SuperCupNU tournament. (Photo Ian Stevenson Facebook)

"It's only our second match ever played together," he explained.

"We've got players from Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, California...all over the place. We are trying to get them to gel together and sorting things out.

"Yesterday was our first match and this was our second which is good to see.

"Ultimately, we went 1-0 behind early in the game but the players figured it out and we made some adjustments at half-time.

"The second-half was better than the first which is a real testament to the boys as they haven't really played together and we managed to get two goals in the last 10 to 15 minutes.”

Surf Select are currently staying in accommodation at Ulster University in Coleraine and Swenson is hoping that his players can take as many positive memories from their time in Northern Ireland as possible.

He added: "I think the opportunity is something that the boys will maybe never get to experience again.

"To be able to play some of these teams from Europe is amazing and the best part is showing up to the different pitches throughout the week and finding beautiful grass, beautiful layouts and nice locker rooms.

"It's quite frankly something at youth level that we don't always have in the States, so the overall experience for them is unbelievable.

"Everyone has been really, really awesome.

"They are super nice, genuine people to the kids right up to the adults."

The Americans lost their opening game of the tournament against Kilmarnock on Monday as they face Cliftonville in the Minor Section next.

Despite admitting they have travelled overseas to go as far as they can in the tournament, Swenson wants the players to have a good time irrespective of the final outcome.

"Ultimately, the reality is that you come here to win. That's the hope,” he stressed.

"That's why we're here and naturally you gain experiences along the way, and grow and push.

"If the kids can walk away with great memories from the tournament, from Northern Ireland and everything around it, that's the memories they're going to have.

"Even if we win the tournament that's fantastic...but at the end of the day, these guys are 12-years-old and when they're 50 they can say 'I remember when I was in Northern Ireland playing'.