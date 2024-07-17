SuperCupNI 2024: Programmes and ticketing arrangements ahead of this year's tournament
The 2024 programme is jam packed with articles, statistics, photographs, squad lists and the all-important fixture list, which will allow avid followers of the tournament to follow their favourite teams on the first three days of action.
Tournament management team member Sam Gamble said the programme is a must have guide to all things SuperCupNI 2024.
“Our programmes are incredibly well received by football fans and visitors year after year.
“It not only provides them with all the most up-to-date information about fixtures, venues and times, but it is also an incredible memento for players and family members alike and we know from speaking to past players many of them look back at the programmes with incredibly fond memories of their time at the tournament.
“The programme is also popular with young autograph hunters keen on getting the signature of the next big star who could potentially use our tournament as a launchpad to ignite a career in the professional game.”
The tournament also has a number of hard copies of multi-match tickets on sale across the borough and beyond. The multi-match ticket, which is this year at a reduced price of £25 for adults and £10 for youths (U16), offers savings for those attending the tournament and there are a number for sale at the retailers detailed below.
The welcoming parade for the 2024 SuperCupNI be held in Coleraine on Sunday (July 21).
Officially opening the tournament this year is Northern Ireland and Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas who played in the tournament several times in his youth.
The action gets underway the next day on Monday, July 22, across three male age groups and two girls’ age groups, with the tournament concluding with finals day on Friday, July 26.
PROGRAMME OUTLETS
COLERAINE
Bishops, The Diamond, Archibald’s, New Row, Lodge Hotel, Lodge Road, Spar – Mountsandel Road, Spar – Bush Filling Station, Bushmills Road, Spar – Kenny Bradley’s, Lower Newmills Road and Coleraine Football Club Shop, Ballycastle Road
PORTRUSH
Cantely’s Spar, Eglinton Street, Hillcrest Spar, Coleraine Road and Portrush Filling Station, Causeway Street.
PORTSTEWART
Roughan’s, Promenade, Lemontree Lettings, Promenade, Trolans, Station Road, Spar, Larkhill and Portstewart Arms, Portstewart.
BALLYMENA
Tourist Information Centre, Townhall, Bridge Street and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue.
BUSHMILLS
Centra, Diamond and Spar, Elmwood Park.
ARTICLAVE
Exorna Filling Station, Mussenden Road and Costcutter, Scone Road
BALLYMONEY
Candy Store, Church Street
LIMAVADY
D&G’s Fashion, Market Street
CASTLEROCK
Costcutter, Main Street
GARVAGH
Garvagh Filling Station, Main Street
KILREA
Kilrea Filling Station, Garvagh Road
MAGHERAFELT
Sportique, Broad Street
BELFAST
SS Moore Sports, Chichester Street
MULTI-MATCH TICKETS
COLERAINE
Bishop’s, The Diamond, Archibald’s, New Row, Lodge Hotel, Coleraine and Coleraine Football Club Shop, Ballycastle Road
BALLYMENA
Tourist Information Centre, Town Hall, Bridge Street and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue
BALLYMONEY
Candy Store, Church Street
LIMAVADY
D&G’s Fashion, Market Street
PORTRUSH
Cantely’s Spar, Eglinton Street
PORTSTEWART
Portstewart Arms, Portstewart and Lemontree Lettings, Promenade
MAGHERAFELT
Sportique, Broad Street
BELFAST
SS Moore Sports, Chichester Street
