With just days to go until the launch of SuperCupNI 2024, the official tournament programme has hit the shelves of the shops around the North West and beyond.

The 2024 programme is jam packed with articles, statistics, photographs, squad lists and the all-important fixture list, which will allow avid followers of the tournament to follow their favourite teams on the first three days of action.

Tournament management team member Sam Gamble said the programme is a must have guide to all things SuperCupNI 2024.

“Our programmes are incredibly well received by football fans and visitors year after year.

Finn and Lucas get a look at the SuperCupNI 2024 tournament programme outside the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

“It not only provides them with all the most up-to-date information about fixtures, venues and times, but it is also an incredible memento for players and family members alike and we know from speaking to past players many of them look back at the programmes with incredibly fond memories of their time at the tournament.

“The programme is also popular with young autograph hunters keen on getting the signature of the next big star who could potentially use our tournament as a launchpad to ignite a career in the professional game.”

The tournament also has a number of hard copies of multi-match tickets on sale across the borough and beyond. The multi-match ticket, which is this year at a reduced price of £25 for adults and £10 for youths (U16), offers savings for those attending the tournament and there are a number for sale at the retailers detailed below.

The welcoming parade for the 2024 SuperCupNI be held in Coleraine on Sunday (July 21).

Officially opening the tournament this year is Northern Ireland and Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas who played in the tournament several times in his youth.

The action gets underway the next day on Monday, July 22, across three male age groups and two girls’ age groups, with the tournament concluding with finals day on Friday, July 26.

PROGRAMME OUTLETS

COLERAINE

Bishops, The Diamond, Archibald’s, New Row, Lodge Hotel, Lodge Road, Spar – Mountsandel Road, Spar – Bush Filling Station, Bushmills Road, Spar – Kenny Bradley’s, Lower Newmills Road and Coleraine Football Club Shop, Ballycastle Road

PORTRUSH

Cantely’s Spar, Eglinton Street, Hillcrest Spar, Coleraine Road and Portrush Filling Station, Causeway Street.

PORTSTEWART

Roughan’s, Promenade, Lemontree Lettings, Promenade, Trolans, Station Road, Spar, Larkhill and Portstewart Arms, Portstewart.

BALLYMENA

Tourist Information Centre, Townhall, Bridge Street and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue.

BUSHMILLS

Centra, Diamond and Spar, Elmwood Park.

ARTICLAVE

Exorna Filling Station, Mussenden Road and Costcutter, Scone Road

BALLYMONEY

Candy Store, Church Street

LIMAVADY

D&G’s Fashion, Market Street

CASTLEROCK

Costcutter, Main Street

GARVAGH

Garvagh Filling Station, Main Street

KILREA

Kilrea Filling Station, Garvagh Road

MAGHERAFELT

Sportique, Broad Street

BELFAST

SS Moore Sports, Chichester Street

MULTI-MATCH TICKETS

COLERAINE

Bishop’s, The Diamond, Archibald’s, New Row, Lodge Hotel, Coleraine and Coleraine Football Club Shop, Ballycastle Road

BALLYMENA

Tourist Information Centre, Town Hall, Bridge Street and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue

BALLYMONEY

Candy Store, Church Street

LIMAVADY

D&G’s Fashion, Market Street

PORTRUSH

Cantely’s Spar, Eglinton Street

PORTSTEWART

Portstewart Arms, Portstewart and Lemontree Lettings, Promenade

MAGHERAFELT

Sportique, Broad Street

BELFAST