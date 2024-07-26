SuperCupNI 2024: Strong performance by Irish League duo is no surprise, says Lee Finlay as Crusaders beat Linfield in Minor final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hatchetmen were 3-1 victors against their Belfast rivals at the Coleraine Showgrounds as Finn Hegarty, Daniel Clarke and Will Davison brought the trophy back to Seaview.
With the two teams beating English, Scottish and American opposition en-route to the final, Finlay says there is a lot of bright stars on these shores.
"To be honest, Linfield and ourselves are probably sick of looking at each other because we're always getting to finals,” he added.
"I knew how good they would be so I wasn't surprised they got to the final, nor was I surprised we got there too.
"So it wasn't as if we've had an all Irish route to the final, both sides have had to beat the big teams to get here.
"The Irish League is the perfect stepping stone to bigger scouts.
"I'm sure there are scouts all over here and the players have stepped-up massively."
Finlay further outlined how he wished he could have beat another team in the final due to the respect he has for Linfield.
He explained: "We've been superb all week long and I'm over the moon for them.
"Especially some of the teams we have beaten; we beat a very good Plymouth, we beat an exceptional Celtic team and Linfield.
"Give Linfield a lot of credit, I'd class them as an English team with the quality that they have.
"They have a super manager in James Daly, who has brought them on leaps and bound and that's no disrespect to where they were before he came in.
"It's probably a shame that we had to take it away from them as I'd rather have taken it away from a team that we didn't know.
"I have friends at Linfield and I've respect for some of the parents of the boys there and Linfield as a club in terms of how big they are.
"It's a shame that we had to shatter their dreams but somebody had to end up losing in the end."
MINOR SECTION WINNERS:
SuperCupNI: Crusaders
SuperCupNI Globe: Loughgall
SuperCupNI Vase: IDA Bermuda
SuperCupNI Bowl: Surf Select
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.