The coach of West Ham United under-14 squad says the SuperCupNI is "the best tournament" he has been involved in.

Ronayne Marsh-Brown made the comments after the Hammers lifted the Junior section of the competition after a penalty shoot-out win against County Down at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The English Premier League side would have the half-time lead as the ball broke to Mitchell Brown at the back post and he kept his composure by finding the bottom corner.

However, Down – who were competitive throughout the contest – equalised early in the second-half as a cross into the box by Logan McKnight was bundled into his own net by West Ham ‘keeper Leo Waldron.

West Ham players celebrate their win against Co Down in the Junior section of the SuperCupNI tournament

It didn’t take long for the Hammers to regain their lead and in fine style as Longman’s free-kick from the edge of the box sailed into the back of the net.

Just when it looked like the game was over, Co Down equalised with two minutes to go as Corey McBride converted from close range after Adam Nelson’s penalty was saved.

With nine successful spot-kicks from both teams, Jayden Anderson would miss meaning West Ham won 5-4 on penalties.

Marsh-Brown said: "It's been unbelievable.

"I came last year when we won it and I said to the boys for me it's the best tournament I've been to.

"The way it's run, the teams who are in it, staying for the period that we do has been brilliant, and again, it's a really good learning and development for them boys and they've stood up to it.

"It's been tough, we've a young squad but each one of them grew and grew each day.”

The Hammers also won the semi-final on penalties and Marsh-Brown praised his side for their composure from 12 yards.

"We've got a great bunch of boys there and they are a top, top group,” he continued.

"We've got a lot of individual quality in there and lots of good characters and personalities, so we were confident they could do it.

"I think even in the penalty shoot-outs they've shown how calm they can be and it's just another form of development for them, so it's been brilliant."

JUNIOR SECTION WINNERS:

SuperCupNI: West Ham United

SuperCupNI Globe: Charlton Athletic

SuperCupNI Vase: Blackburn Rovers