Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In one of the SuperCup NI games of the day, Antrim put on a fine second half showing as they came from behind to record a vital victory against Shoshi FC of Japan in the Premier section.

In a highly competitive first half there was little to choose between the sides as most of the action was within midfield where the tackles were flying in and the aerial duels were highly combative.

It was the Japanese side that broke the deadlock when a cross was parried by the Antrim ‘keeper straight into the path of Sochi number ten Yu Takita who controlled neatly and finished swiftly with the laces to grab the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this setback, Antrim continued to show dominance down the wings and when they won a free-kick out wide it was up to Alex Watson to curl in a pristine free from the left and the Shoshi ‘keeper was powerless to stop the ball finding the top right corner as the goal was passionately celebrated by the midfield man who punched the air in delight.

Co Antrim celebrate their Junior section victory over Co Tyrone at The Warren in Portstewart

The game was played at a frantic pace and it was there for the taking for either side in the second but Antrim forward Madden was on hand to produce a moment of quality in a tight-knit game when he worked a one-two off his team-mate at the edge of the box and curled a beautiful side foot effort past the despairing dive of the Shoshi ‘keeper to make it 2-1 and Antrim defended bravely as they held off a late Japanese rally to claim a vital three points.

In the other Group A game Middlesbrough were 2-0 up but a late rally from County Armagh saw the Orchard outfit claim a point.

In Group C, County Down continued their 100% record with a 3-0 win against Barca Academy Dubai and in the other game Toluca missed a late penalty as West Cork bounced back from a heavy defeat on day claim a point in a game which finished scoreless at Castlerock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Group D, Intercontinental FA are top of the table after a 2-0 win against County Fermanagh.

Glenavon’s Tommy Taylor celebrates scoring against Ross County in the Minor section at Kells

Manchester United were unable to capitalise on their fine win on Monday as Skouted held them to a 2-2 draw at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion recorded consecutive victories in the Premier section after a fine win over Inter CT at Scroggy Road.

In the other Group B game County Londonderry bounced back from defeat to the Seagulls on day one and they ran out 4-0 winners against Irish regulars Dundalk Schoolboys League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers FC stuttered to a 0-0 draw against Otago from New Zealand at Seahaven on Tuesday night.

Rangers' Aiden McCallion rifles a pass past Cormac De La Harpe of Otago in the Premier section clash at Seahaven in Portstewart

Alexander Smith was the star of the show but the playmaker was unable to find the net as a resolute Otago held on for a fine win.

Meanwhile in the Heights, Hamilton Accies went into the game buoyant after a fine win on day one but it was County Tyrone who triumphed with Brandon Downey grabbing a hat-trick as Tyrone claimed an upset to put them back into contention in Group E.

Minor Section

Belfast outfit Crusaders made it two wins from two as they defeated English regulars Plymouth Argyle in a sunny Portrush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United's Junior Brown was on target in the 2-2 Premier section draw against Skouted FC at Coleraine Showgrounds

The Shore Road side grabbed the lead just before half time and striker Michael Mullholand grabbed a quickfire brace in the second half as they soared to the top of Group C.

Another Irish side that held their own against opposition from across the water was Crusaders as they recorded a 3-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle.

The first half went by with few incidents of note but Crusaders did go into the break ahead thanks to a Cruz Devlin-Amoh strike on the half hour mark. Michael Mulholland then bagged himself a late brace to round off a solid display for Crusaders.

Goals from Raul Zarate and Brayden Shen saw Surf Select triumph in Riada, while in Bushmills, Linfield were 13-0 winners against English League one side Stevenage FC. Dara Donnan took home the match ball after netting four goals in a comprehensive win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish giants Celtic made it an astounding 11 goals in their opening two games as they followed up a 5-2 victory over the USSSA Select with a thumping 6-0 victory against Loughgall.

Northern Irish side Glentoran also recorded a crucial victory after falling short disappointingly to Loughgall in their opening fixture, as they bounced back with a 2-0 victory against USSSA Select.

Glenavon overcame Scottish opposition in the form of Ross County as they romped home with a comfortable 3-0 win.

Elsewhere there were wins for IDA Bermuda against hometown favourites Coleraine and Kilmarnock continued their 100% winning record with a 3-0 win against Cliftonville.

Junior Section

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Group A of the Junior section two of Monday’s victors met but it was St Patrick’s Athletic who kept their 100% record intact, defeating County Fermanagh four nil.

Rangers bounced back following their 2-1 defeat to Fermanagh with an impressive 3-1 display against FC America.

Long term supporters of the tournament, West Ham United put on another entertaining display as they blew away Stevenage FC 5-1. Dara Akinlolu grabbed two in another fine performance from the Hammers.

County Londonderry bounced back after they were humbled by the West Ham in their first game with a narrow 1-0 victory over St. Francis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Group C there was an unbelievable 19 goals scored across two games. In the battle of the counties Antrim ran out 8-2 victors against Tyrone whilst DME Football and Blackburn played out a 5-4 thriller at the Heights in Coleraine.

In Group B County Down stunned Charlton Athletic to go top of the group after a 2-0 win at Parker Avenue, while a late Armagh penalty denied Celtic all three points at Riada Stadium, with the teams sharing a six-goal thriller.

Northern Ireland continued their winning streak in the Premier section as they defeated Galway United 5-3. Two goals from Jessica McGuinness and a goal from skipper Maja Stachura helped NI claim all three points.

At Dixon Park, in the other Group B game, Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw against a hard working Athlone Town in Ballyclare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa were 7-0 winners against USSSA in Mossley, to claim their first win of the tournament.

Girls review

Manchester United kept up their winning run as the Old Trafford outfit ran out 3-1 winners against Surf Select, with Holly Wilson netting for the Red Devils in another impressive performance.

In the Girls’ Junior section, the top two played out an exciting 1-1 draw at Chimney Corner. Late replacements the South Belfast Youth League and Surf Select could not be separated and there is every chance the two sides will meet again in Friday’s decider.

Larne FC picked up their first victory at the tournament as they defeated FC America at Mossley, while Linfield were comprehensive winners in a 6-1 thrashing of Crusaders at Dixon Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad