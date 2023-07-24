News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

SuperCupNI: Day One fixtures as the tournament gets set to start

​The waiting is over as this year’s SuperCupNI tournament is set to get under way across various grounds in three different council areas.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 08:43 BST
The first day of the SuperCupNI tournament is set to get underwayThe first day of the SuperCupNI tournament is set to get underway
The first day of the SuperCupNI tournament is set to get underway

​Here is all the fixture details you need to know for day one.

BOYS ELITE:

Manchester United vs Hertha Berlin (KO 7:45pm) – Coleraine Showgrounds

Liverpool vs Valencia (KO 7:45pm) – Ballymena Showgrounds

Most Popular

BOYS PREMIER:

Dundalk SB vs Man United (KO 3pm) – Scroggy Road

Northeast Rush vs Newcastle Utd (KO 4pm) – Clough

Fermanagh vs Ichifuna (KO 7pm) – The Heights

Down vs Tigres (KO 7pm) – Limavady Showgrounds

Antrim vs Tyrone (KO 7pm) – Broughshane

Surf Select vs Brighton (KO 7pm) – Chimney Corner

Armagh vs Londonderry (KO 7pm) – Seahaven

St Kevins vs Rangers (KO 7:30pm) – Riada Stadium

BOYS JUNIOR:

Plymouth vs Charlton (KO 3pm) – The Warren

Donegal vs Rangers (KO 3pm) - Coleraine Showgrounds

Fermanagh vs St Mirren (KO 3pm) – Parker Avenue

Armagh vs Londonderry (KO 3:30pm) - Castlerock

Antrim vs Kilmarnock (KO 4pm) - Chimney Corner

FC America vs Stevenage (KO 4pm) - The Heights

Prospects 2 Pro vs West Ham (KO 4pm) - Riada Stadium

Down vs Tyrone (KO 4pm) – Anderson Park

BOYS MINOR:

Glentoran vs Loughgall (KO 11am) – Clough

Glenavon vs Coleraine (KO 11am) – Parker Avenue

Ballymena Utd vs Surf Select (KO 11am) – Riada (2)

Portstewart vs Kilmarnock (KO 11am) – Castlerock

Bermuda vs Belvedere (KO 11am) – The Heights

Dungannon vs Larne (KO 11am) - Broughshane

Finn Harps vs Celtic (KO 11am) – Seaheaven

Linfield vs Warrenpoint Town (KO 12pm) – Anderson Park

GIRLS PREMIER:

N.Ireland vs Shamrock Rovers (KO 4:30pm) – The Diamond

Northeast Rush vs Rangers (KO 4:30pm) – Monkstown

Surf Select vs Shelbourne (KO 4:30pm) – Mossley

GIRLS JUNIOR:

USSSA vs Ballyclare (KO 1:30pm) – Monkstown

America vs Linfield (KO 1:30pm) - The Diamond

Surf Select vs Crusaders (KO 1:30pm) - Mossley

Related topics:PremierManchester United