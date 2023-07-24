SuperCupNI: Day One fixtures as the tournament gets set to start
Here is all the fixture details you need to know for day one.
BOYS ELITE:
Manchester United vs Hertha Berlin (KO 7:45pm) – Coleraine Showgrounds
Liverpool vs Valencia (KO 7:45pm) – Ballymena Showgrounds
BOYS PREMIER:
Dundalk SB vs Man United (KO 3pm) – Scroggy Road
Northeast Rush vs Newcastle Utd (KO 4pm) – Clough
Fermanagh vs Ichifuna (KO 7pm) – The Heights
Down vs Tigres (KO 7pm) – Limavady Showgrounds
Antrim vs Tyrone (KO 7pm) – Broughshane
Surf Select vs Brighton (KO 7pm) – Chimney Corner
Armagh vs Londonderry (KO 7pm) – Seahaven
St Kevins vs Rangers (KO 7:30pm) – Riada Stadium
BOYS JUNIOR:
Plymouth vs Charlton (KO 3pm) – The Warren
Donegal vs Rangers (KO 3pm) - Coleraine Showgrounds
Fermanagh vs St Mirren (KO 3pm) – Parker Avenue
Armagh vs Londonderry (KO 3:30pm) - Castlerock
Antrim vs Kilmarnock (KO 4pm) - Chimney Corner
FC America vs Stevenage (KO 4pm) - The Heights
Prospects 2 Pro vs West Ham (KO 4pm) - Riada Stadium
Down vs Tyrone (KO 4pm) – Anderson Park
BOYS MINOR:
Glentoran vs Loughgall (KO 11am) – Clough
Glenavon vs Coleraine (KO 11am) – Parker Avenue
Ballymena Utd vs Surf Select (KO 11am) – Riada (2)
Portstewart vs Kilmarnock (KO 11am) – Castlerock
Bermuda vs Belvedere (KO 11am) – The Heights
Dungannon vs Larne (KO 11am) - Broughshane
Finn Harps vs Celtic (KO 11am) – Seaheaven
Linfield vs Warrenpoint Town (KO 12pm) – Anderson Park
GIRLS PREMIER:
N.Ireland vs Shamrock Rovers (KO 4:30pm) – The Diamond
Northeast Rush vs Rangers (KO 4:30pm) – Monkstown
Surf Select vs Shelbourne (KO 4:30pm) – Mossley
GIRLS JUNIOR:
USSSA vs Ballyclare (KO 1:30pm) – Monkstown
America vs Linfield (KO 1:30pm) - The Diamond
Surf Select vs Crusaders (KO 1:30pm) - Mossley