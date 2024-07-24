SUPERCUPNI: Fixtures, venues and kick-off times for day three of the tournament
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here is the fixtures, timings and venues for day two of the tournament which will feature 64 teams of girls and boys across five age groups, who will participate in over 150 competitive matches across the week.
BOYS PREMIER:
Co Fermanagh v Skouted FC – 2:30 PM – Riada Stadium
Co Down v Toluca FC – 3:00 PM – The Warren
Co Tyrone v Otago – 6:30 PM – Broughshane
West Cork Academy v Barca Academy Dubai – 6:30 PM – Bushmills
Shoshi High School v Co Armagh – 6:30 PM – Castlerock
Dundalk SL v Brighton – 6:30 PM – The Heights
Co Antrim v Middlesbrough – 7:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Manchester United v Intercontinental FA – 7:00 PM – Limavady Showgrounds
Rangers v Hamilton Academical – 7:00 PM – Riada Stadium
Co Londonderry v Inter CT – 7:00 PM – Anderson Park
JUNIOR SECTION:
Co Down v Celtic – 11:00 AM – The Warren
Co Tyrone v Blackburn Rovers – 2:00 PM – Scroggy Road
Co Antrim v DME Football – 2:30 PM – Bushmills
Co Armagh v Charlton Athletic – 2:30 PM – Broughshane
Co Londonderry v Stevenage – 2:30 PM – Anderson Park
St Francis v West Ham United – 2:30 PM – Castlerock
Rangers v St Patrick's Athletic – 3:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Co Fermanagh v FC America – 5:30 PM – Parker Avenue
MINOR SECTION:
Kilmarnock v Ballymena United – 11:00 AM – Parker Avenue
Celtic v Glentoran – 11:00 AM – Anderson Park
Loughgall v USSSA Select – 11:00 AM – Bushmills
Coleraine v Plymouth Argyle – 11:00 AM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Stevenage v Ross County – 11:00 AM – The Heights
Linfield v Glenavon – 11:00 AM – Riada (2)
Crusaders v IDA Bermuda – 11:00 AM – Kells
Cliftonville v Surf Select – 2:30 PM – The Heights
GIRLS PREMIER:
Galway United v Athlone Town – 4:30 PM – Chimney Corner
Surf Select v USSSA Select – 4:30 PM – Monkstown
Northern Ireland v Wolves – 4:30 PM – Rathcoole
Manchester United v Aston Villa – 7:00 PM – Dixon Park
GIRLS JUNIOR:
Linfield v Larne – 1:30 PM – Monkstown
Crusaders v Surf Select – 1:30 PM – Chimney Corner
South Belfast YL v FC America – 3:30 PM – Dixon Park
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.