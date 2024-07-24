Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the final group games on day three of this year’s SuperCupNI tournament as teams will look to finish in the highest position possible.

Here is the fixtures, timings and venues for day two of the tournament which will feature 64 teams of girls and boys across five age groups, who will participate in over 150 competitive matches across the week.

BOYS PREMIER:

Co Fermanagh v Skouted FC – 2:30 PM – Riada Stadium

Co Down v Toluca FC – 3:00 PM – The Warren

Co Tyrone v Otago – 6:30 PM – Broughshane

West Cork Academy v Barca Academy Dubai – 6:30 PM – Bushmills

Shoshi High School v Co Armagh – 6:30 PM – Castlerock

Dundalk SL v Brighton – 6:30 PM – The Heights

Co Antrim v Middlesbrough – 7:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Manchester United v Intercontinental FA – 7:00 PM – Limavady Showgrounds

Rangers v Hamilton Academical – 7:00 PM – Riada Stadium

Co Londonderry v Inter CT – 7:00 PM – Anderson Park

JUNIOR SECTION:

Co Down v Celtic – 11:00 AM – The Warren

Co Tyrone v Blackburn Rovers – 2:00 PM – Scroggy Road

Co Antrim v DME Football – 2:30 PM – Bushmills

Co Armagh v Charlton Athletic – 2:30 PM – Broughshane

Co Londonderry v Stevenage – 2:30 PM – Anderson Park

St Francis v West Ham United – 2:30 PM – Castlerock

Rangers v St Patrick's Athletic – 3:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Co Fermanagh v FC America – 5:30 PM – Parker Avenue

MINOR SECTION:

Kilmarnock v Ballymena United – 11:00 AM – Parker Avenue

Celtic v Glentoran – 11:00 AM – Anderson Park

Loughgall v USSSA Select – 11:00 AM – Bushmills

Coleraine v Plymouth Argyle – 11:00 AM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Stevenage v Ross County – 11:00 AM – The Heights

Linfield v Glenavon – 11:00 AM – Riada (2)

Crusaders v IDA Bermuda – 11:00 AM – Kells

Cliftonville v Surf Select – 2:30 PM – The Heights

GIRLS PREMIER:

Galway United v Athlone Town – 4:30 PM – Chimney Corner

Surf Select v USSSA Select – 4:30 PM – Monkstown

Northern Ireland v Wolves – 4:30 PM – Rathcoole

Manchester United v Aston Villa – 7:00 PM – Dixon Park

GIRLS JUNIOR:

Linfield v Larne – 1:30 PM – Monkstown

Crusaders v Surf Select – 1:30 PM – Chimney Corner