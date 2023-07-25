Adam Brett scored either side of the break to put the Seagulls two up, before Zebedee Lawson further extended the English side’s advantage.

With 52 minutes gone the Seagulls thought they were home and dry, but two goals from Diego Martinez set up a tense final few minutes in Coleraine.

Tigres drew level in the closing seconds through Gustavo Gonzalez.

County Tyrone’s Harry Oliver working hard to hold off Newcastle United’s Matheos Ferriera in the Boys (Premier) section. (Photo by Phil Magowan/PressEye)

“We are frustrated and a bit disappointed, but games like this are why we come to tournaments like this,” said Brighton’s Ben Smith following the game with Tigres. “The tournament has given us a nice variety of games so far and we have come here to play against teams that we aren’t used to playing against...our first two games have definitely given us that.”

County Fermanagh bounced back after a heavy defeat on the opening day as they came out on top in a feisty encounter with Dundalk Schoolboys at Chimney Corner.

Fionn Stroud’s goal was enough for County Fermanagh to win a game which featured seven yellow cards.

Manchester United kept their 100 per cent record with a 2-0 victory over Japanese side Ichifuna thanks to a Jayce Fitzgerald brace at Riada Stadium.

United added their second in style with Ichifuna pushing forward to try and find an equaliser as Fitzgerald had the presence of mind to chip Kaina Takahashi from 45 yards.

County Londonderry continued their strong start with a massive 2-1 win over Rangers at Limavady Showgrounds.

County Londonderry led at the break through a Senan Devine goal but it took a finish from Bobby Baird to seal the deal.

County Armagh were victorious by 4-1 over St Kevin’s.

County Down’s 2-0 win against Surf Select arrived thanks to goals from Braiden Graham and Darragh McCann.

County Tyrone picked up their first win of the Boys (Premier) section by defeating Newcastle United off Calum Lenehan-Hunter and Jack Cowden goals.

County Antrim grabbed a second-half winner against Northeast Rush to win 2-1.​

BOYS (JUNIOR)

County Tyrone were seconds away from securing victory over West Ham United before Amran Saifudden’s injury-time goal left it at 3-3.

County Tyrone battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 before moving 3-2 up thanks to Logan O’Connor and a Joel Kerr double.

The thriller at Anderson Park featured Xavier Parker on the scoresheet within the opening 60 seconds for the Premier League club as the two sides served up a treat.

Charlton Athletic won 4-1 as they defeated St Mirren.

Rangers won an all-Scottish tie against Kilmarnock by 1-0.

County Antrim added another win by defeating Donegal Schools on a 3-1 tally.

County Fermanagh lost to Plymouth Argyle.

County Down recorded a 3-0 win over Prospects 2 Pro Academy from Canada.

Stevenage narrowly defeated County Londonderry.

County Armagh and FC America played out a 1-1 draw.

BOYS (MINOR)

Celtic proved too strong for Loughgall in a 5-0 win that featured a second brace of the week by Zion Pullan.

Glentoran were convincing winners against Finn Harps at Castlerock, with a hat-trick from Rory Prenter and a brace by Mason Ayre in the 5-1 tally.

Linfield pulled off a late comeback to come from 2-0 down against IDA Bermuda thanks to a brace by Ryley Sloan.

Zydon Lightbourne-Furbert took his personal SuperCupNI to three goals in two appearances by bagging a double for IDA Bermuda.

Portstewart were pegged back by Glenavon from 2-0 up following Charlie Hill’s double.

Coleraine recovered from 3-1 to draw 3-3 with Kilmarnock.

Dungannon United Youth kept up their 100 per cent record with a narrow 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

Surf Select came out on top over Larne by 2-1.

Warrenpoint Town secured a 2-1 success over Belvedere.

GIRLS (PREMIER)

Surf Select picked up a second successive win by beating Shamrock Rovers as Carsyn Gildehaus continued her fine goal-scoring form, alongside Leila Jafari and Sabina Kaba, in the 3-1 win.

Northern Ireland came out on top by 3-1 against Northeast Rush.

Anastasija Stanyte was at the double for Northern Ireland.

Shelbourne finished in front over Rangers thanks to goals from Aoife Sheridan, Katie Ray and Rebecca Devereux.

GIRLS (JUNIOR)

American side Surf Select and Linfield both managed to maintain maximum returns.

Surf Select defeated fellow Americans USSSA by 4-0.

Jenna Adams scored a brace alongside Mallory David and Cam Bromage on the scoresheet.

Linfield proved too strong for Ballyclare Comrades at Mossley.