Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings has announced a landmark three-year partnership between the SuperCupNI and Budget Energy naming the Northern Ireland-based electricity provider as the tournament's official main partner.

The three-year agreement will see one of the world’s most prestigious youth football tournaments renamed as the Budget Energy SuperCupNI with an option to extend the partnership for an additional two years.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for SuperCupNI, enhancing its ability to attract elite teams from around the globe while continuing to provide a world-class platform for young footballers to showcase their talents.

Goalkeeping icon Pat Jennings launched the partnership with an exclusive coaching masterclass for aspiring young players. He was joined by SuperCupNI County Antrim Junior team manager Gary Chisholm to lead young players through high-energy drills and an insightful Q&A session.

Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings is joined by John Conroy, Marketing Director of Budget Energy, and Victor Leonard, Chairperson of Budget Energy SuperCupNI, alongside aspiring young footballers Alya Axon and Jude Forsythe, to announce Budget Energy as the Official Main Partner of the newly renamed Budget Energy SuperCupNI

Announcing the landmark three-year partnership between the SuperCupNI and Budget Energy, Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings said: “The SuperCupNI is undoubtedly one of the crown jewels of youth tournament football, celebrated worldwide for its quality and ability to bring together the brightest young footballing talent from across the globe.

“I’m delighted to help launch the SuperCupNI’s exciting partnership with Budget Energy, a company that shares the tournament’s vision for creating opportunities that can transform the lives of young players.

“Together, I am confident they will provide the next generation of footballing talent with an unparalleled platform to develop their skills, gain invaluable experience, and pursue their dreams with confidence and ambition.”

The 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI is set to take place from Sunday 27th July to Friday 1st August, showcasing over 1,200 players across 60+ boys’ and girls’ teams competing in multiple age groups.

The tournament will feature more than 150 high-level matches, attracting an anticipated 70,000 spectators to venues across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Budget Energy as our Official Main Partner. This partnership represents a significant step forward for the SuperCupNI, ensuring we can continue to build on our reputation as one of the world’s premier youth football tournaments.

"With Budget Energy’s support, we are better positioned to continue attracting top-tier teams from around the globe, providing young players with the opportunity to compete at the highest level and gain invaluable international exposure.

“Budget Energy has shown a genuine passion for supporting young sporting talent across the island of Ireland, and their commitment to empowering the next generation of young footballers aligns perfectly with the values of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI.”

Budget Energy, a Flogas-owned company based in Derry~Londonderry, provides cost-effective electricity to over 93,000 homes, farms, and businesses across Northern Ireland.

The company proudly partners with Derry City Football Club and the Olympic Federation of Ireland and recently played a key role in backing Team Ireland’s efforts at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

John Rooney, Managing Director of Budget Energy, added: "Budget Energy is proud to partner with the SuperCupNI and play a key role in the future of this incredible tournament and helping to nurture the next generation of footballing talent.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting youth sport, empowering young people to chase their dreams, and making a meaningful impact in communities across the island of Ireland.