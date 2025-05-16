Patrick Kelly helped Doncaster Rovers claim the Sky Bet League Two title after spending a year on loan at the Yorkshire-based club

Northern Ireland U21 star Patrick Kelly says he enjoyed every single minute of his time on loan at Doncaster Rovers after helping the Yorkshire side win the Sky Bet League Two title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portstewart native spent the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at the Eco-Power Stadium as Rovers sealed a return to the third-tier for the first time in three years.

Kelly admitted that whilst he had offers to move on loan from parent club West Ham United to teams in League One - he felt the competitive nature of winning the League Two title with Rovers was the deciding factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I am buzzing to win the league with Doncaster Rovers.

"When I first spoke to the gaffer (Grant McCann), he outlined how winning the league was the aim and that was a big incentive for me as I had offers from lower-end League One clubs.

"We managed to hit form at just the right time and got the job done.

"It felt incredible to see how much it meant to the supporters and I feel I was bedded into the club. I remember one of my first games was away to Everton in the Carabao Cup and we had 4 or 5,000 people there and they were loud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we had around 15,000 fans at home towards the end of the season and I think Rovers will do well in League One with that fan base behind them."

On the competitive nature and playing style of League Two, the 20-year-old commented: “I would say it’s mainly physical but there are a few teams who try and play the right way.

"However, I was taken aback by how good some players are technically as there are a number of players who have played in the Premier League or Championship.

"It was certainly harder than I thought it was going to be and you don’t get much time on the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly made the move to West Ham United from Coleraine in 2022 and has impressed in the club's under-age squads.

However, there has been a sea of change at the London Stadium since he was back at the Hammers as Graham Potter has replaced Julen Lopetegui in the dug-out.

So, what's next for the talented midfielder?

"It is a case of waiting to see what happens," he added.

"I tore my hamstring three weeks before the end of the season, so I'm currently rehabbing, and then I'm returning home for two weeks.

"The plan is to do pre-season at West Ham as I've yet to work under the new manager and then I'll evaluate my options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The younger lads who stayed have spoken really positively about the new manager, so I'm excited to work with him as I know he plays good football."

Kelly recently captained Northern Ireland’s U21 squad back in March and he revealed how breaking into the senior set-up is a realistic target.

He stated: “It is probably the next step for me but I have to be patient.

"I know if I impress at club level and play at a high enough level, then I’ll give myself the best opportunity to do that.